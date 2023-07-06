Olivia Rodrigo Posts Hilariously Sanitized Alternate Radio Edit ‘Vampire’ Lyrics

Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Vampire” almost had a very different kind of bite. In a TikTok video posted on Wednesday titled “dream crusher it is”, Rodrigo and producer Dan Nigro are in the studio working on the first single from the singer’s upcoming sophomore album, cooking up some pretty hilarious alternate lyrics for the track’s radio edit.

In the clip, Rodrigo and Nigro amuse themselves by replacing the more explicit line about a “Bloodsucker, fame f—er/ Bleeding me dry like a goddamn vampire” with more safe-for-work alternatives, including “tree hugger,” “fame hunter,” “whale blubber,” “Mark Zucker,” “fame lover” and “garlic butter.” The sanitized radio version out now has her singing “Bloodsucker, dream crusher.” After several takes Nigro can be heard laughing at the proposed replacement phrases, with both losing it at the mention of the Meta boss. It ends with Nigro confidently saying, “yeah, I think one of them will work.”

“Vampire” is the first new music from Rodrigo since her 2021 debut, Sour, which featured her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash “Drivers License,” as well as “Good 4 U,” “Deja Vu” and “Brutal.” The song is slate to appear on Rodrigo’s upcoming second album, GUTS, which is due out on Sept. 8.

As you might expect, the search is on among fans for the identity of the vampiric protagonist in the song, with Rodrigo having some fun recently with the “who is it about?” parlor games her fans have been taking part in. Just days after the single dropped, Rodrigo, 20, hopped on TikTok to offer some blood red herrings to her followers. While pretending to sip blood from a fake hospital-grade “Type A” blood bag while listening to the song, Rodrigo paused and said, “Wait, is this f—ing play about us?,” while lip synching along to a scene from Euphoria.

Next to her in the video was TikTok comedian Jake Shane wearing a vampire cape and also drinking fake blood, whom Rodrigo joked in the caption was actually the subject of her new lyrics. “for everyone asking… vampire is about @Jake Shane,” she wrote. “I am the vampire in question,” Shane confirmed in the comments.

Check out the TikTok below.