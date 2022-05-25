Olivia Rodrigo Surprises Fans With Alanis Morissette Duet at LA Concert: Watch

Olivia Rodrigo did more than just cover “You Oughta Know” at her Sour Tour stop at L.A.’s Greek Theater on Tuesday night — she also duetted with the woman behind the song, Alanis Morissette.

The singer/songwriters traded verses on Morissette’s 1995 smash hit, with Rodrigo singing, “Did you forget about me, Mr. Duplicity?/ I hate to bug you in the middle of dinner/ It was a slap in the face/ How quickly I was replaced/ And are you thinking of me when you f— her?” in a frilly pink prom dress before coming together with her idol for the song’s iconic chorus.

The 19-year-old pop sensation has been compared to the Canadian alt-rock pioneer since the release of her angsty debut album Sour, which just celebrated the one-year anniversary of its May 2021 release. (“Thank u to everyone who has embraced my 17 year old lamentations and forever changed my life in the process,” she wrote on social media to mark the occasion.)

Rodrigo also used the concert to speak out in favor of gun control legislation hours after the horrific mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. “Though I’m so excited to be here tonight, I’m so, so devastated about the shooting that happened in Texas today,” she said. “I wish we would never have to worry about our safety or our lives at places that are dedicated to our learning and growing. And I’m so heartbroken that this is the reality that we’re living in — and we need stricter gun control laws in America.”

Watch Rodrigo and Morissette power through “You Oughta Know” below.