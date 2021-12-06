×
Skip to main content
Account

Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2022 Sour Tour Dates: See the List

The 40 dates span across North America and Europe, with support from Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen.

Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo photographed on April 16, 2021 at Smashbox Studios in Los Angeles. David Needleman

Olivia Rodrigo is heading on the road next year for a full tour. On Monday (Dec. 6), the singer took to Twitter to release a full list of concert dates in support of her debut album Sour, spanning from North America to Europe.

“SOUR TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!!” the 18-year-old wrote alongside the tour’s official poster, which features her hair suspended mid-air by helium balloons. “tix on sale Friday!!!!”

Explore

Explore

Olivia Rodrigo

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Supporting Rodrigo during her 40-date run will be Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen — Abrams will be joining the singer in the North American leg from Apr. 2 to Apr. 23, while Humberstone will join Apr. 26 to May 25. Queen will be the sole support for the European leg of the tour.

Related

Olivia Rodrigo Variety brunch

Olivia Rodrigo Performs Acoustic 'Good 4 U' for Teen Vogue & Most of 'Sour' Album for Austin City…

Per Rodrigo, tickets to the tour go on sale on Friday, Dec. 10. A Ticketmaster verified fan sale is currently open until 12 a.m. PT on Tuesday. Fans that sign up for the verified presale will be provided with a unique code on Thursday to purchase their tickets the following day.

The Sour tour announcement comes at the end of a successful year for the 18-year-old. Rodrigo was recently nominated for seven awards at the 2022 Grammy Awards, including nods in the Big Four categories — best new artist, song and record of the year (“drivers license”) as well as album of the year. Sour charted in the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart following its release in June, with all tracks from the album charting within the top 30 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart upon its release.

See Rodrigo’s tweet and the full list of concert dates below.

Apr. 2:  San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Apr. 5: Portland, OR — Theater of the Clouds

Apr. 6: Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater

Apr. 7: Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Apr. 9: Salt Lake City, UT — UCCU Center

Apr. 11 & 12: Denver, CO —  Mission Ballroom

Apr. 14: Minneapolis, MN — Armory

Apr. 15 & 16: Chicago, IL —  Aragon Ballroom

Apr. 19: Milwaukee, WI —  Eagles Ballroom

Apr. 20: Chesterfield, MO —  The Factory

Apr. 22: Cincinnati, OH —  The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

April 23: Detroit, MI — Masonic Temple Theatre

Apr. 26 & 27: New York, NY -0 Radio City Music Hall

Apr. 29 & 30: Toronto, ON —  Massey Hall

May 3: Boston, MA — Roadrunner

May 4: Washington, DC — Anthem

May 6 & 7: Philadelphia, PA  The Met Philadelphia

May 9: Atlanta, GA —  Coca-Cola Roxy

May 10: Nashville, TN —  Grand Ole Opry House

May 13: Austin, TX — Moody Amphitheater

May 14: Irving, TX —  Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 17: Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Federal Theatre

May 18: San Diego, CA — The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

May 20: Las Vegas, NV — The Chelsea

May 21: Santa Barbara, CA — Santa Barbara Bowl

May 24 & 25: Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

June 11: Hamburg, Germany —  Stadtpark

June 13: Berlin, Germany — Verti Music Hall

June 15: Zurich, Switzerland — Halle 622

June 16: Milan, Italy —  Fabrique

June 18: Cologne, Germany — Palladium

June 19: Brussels, Belgium — Forest National

June 21: Paris, France — Zénith

June 22: Amsterdam, Holland — AFAS Live

June 29: Cork, Ireland —  Live At The Marquee

June 30: Dublin, Ireland — Fairview Park

July 2: Glasgow, UK —  O2 Academy Glasgow

July 3: Manchester, UK — O2 Apollo Manchester

July 4: Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy Birmingham

July 6 & 7: London, UK —  Eventim Apollo

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad