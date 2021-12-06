Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2022 Sour Tour Dates: See the List

Olivia Rodrigo is heading on the road next year for a full tour. On Monday (Dec. 6), the singer took to Twitter to release a full list of concert dates in support of her debut album Sour, spanning from North America to Europe.

“SOUR TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!!” the 18-year-old wrote alongside the tour’s official poster, which features her hair suspended mid-air by helium balloons. “tix on sale Friday!!!!”

Supporting Rodrigo during her 40-date run will be Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen — Abrams will be joining the singer in the North American leg from Apr. 2 to Apr. 23, while Humberstone will join Apr. 26 to May 25. Queen will be the sole support for the European leg of the tour.

Per Rodrigo, tickets to the tour go on sale on Friday, Dec. 10. A Ticketmaster verified fan sale is currently open until 12 a.m. PT on Tuesday. Fans that sign up for the verified presale will be provided with a unique code on Thursday to purchase their tickets the following day.

The Sour tour announcement comes at the end of a successful year for the 18-year-old. Rodrigo was recently nominated for seven awards at the 2022 Grammy Awards, including nods in the Big Four categories — best new artist, song and record of the year (“drivers license”) as well as album of the year. Sour charted in the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart following its release in June, with all tracks from the album charting within the top 30 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart upon its release.

See Rodrigo’s tweet and the full list of concert dates below.