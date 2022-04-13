Olivia Rodrigo Sparks Deja Vu With Throwback Pic Surrounded by ’00s Disney Stars

Olivia Rodrigo at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Olivia Rodrigo is feeling nostalgic for the late aughts. In a new post on Instagram, the 19-year-old singer shared a photo from her childhood, and it’s the ultimate ’00s throwback.

In the photo, little Liv is doing a karaoke sesh onstage, against a wall dotted with Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana, plus Demi Lovato and Jonas Brothers posters — a nod to her own Disney origin story. With her hair clipped back, Rodrigo layers a blue floral top over a pair of jeans tucked into some tiny UGGs.

Next to Rodrigo on a white board, equally retro, is the handwritten setlist to her performance. At the top of the bill is Corbin Bleu and Zac Efron’s “The Boys Are Back” from High School Musical 3, followed by a cover of Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl” by Girl Authority. Of course, two Taylor Swift songs made the cut: “Love Story” and “Picture to Burn.” The latter was once credited as Rodrigo’s “first favorite song,” and its theme of teenage angst and vengeance inspired her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 breakup anthem “Good 4 U.”

Snatching a whopping four entries on the list is none other than the Jonas Brothers. From “S.O.S” and “This Is Me” to “When You Look Me in the Eyes” and “Year 3000,” Rodrigo knows her JoBros hits.

The post drew the attention of Kevin and Joe Jonas, who reacted to her post with approval. “Solid set list,” Kevin commented, while Joe wrote “Set list!” along with a fire emoji.

In the caption, Rodrigo writes: “tour is going gr8,” referring to her ongoing Sour Tour, which continues in Minneapolis on Thursday night. Along with the throwback photo, the pop star shared a picture of her custom in-ears featuring Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen from Twilight, and a video of fans belting “drivers license” at her concert.