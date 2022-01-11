Normani and Taraji P. Henson Get Sprayed For Not Slaying on ‘That’s My Jam’: Watch

It’s a New Year and Jimmy Fallon is clearly enjoying his new NBC show, That’s My Jam.

On Monday night’s episode, The Tonight Show host roped-in a starry lineup for a round of “Slay It Don’t Spray It,” a game which puts contestants’ lyrical skills to the test. Failure is met with a mighty squirt to the face.

Entering the Doombox was the pairing of singer Rita Ora and New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi, who faced off against Empire actor Taraji P. Henson and pop star Normani.

It didn’t start so well for Normani and Taraji, who tackled Jennifer Lopez’s “Waiting for Tonight.” It didn’t end well either, as both were slammed with water.

Next up, Taika and Rita hit ABBA’s “Dancing Queen”. They did a good job. So good, their rivals got a spray.

For the finale, all four guests took turns singing. You can guess how it ends. To be sure, Taraji couldn’t wait to get out of the wet room.

That’s My Jam is an hour-long spin-off that airs each Monday evening and draws inspiration from The Tonight Show’s most popular segments.

Watch below.