Normani Sings A Capella & Teases Sultry New Song in TikTok Video: Watch

Normani fans have been anxiously awaiting a follow-up to her 2021 hit single “Wild Side,” and it looks like the wait may be over at long last. On Wednesday (Feb. 23), the former Fifth Harmony member told her Twitter and TikTok followers to keep their eyes open in the coming days, as she has some important news to share regarding new music, going as far as singing a snippet of the new song.

“Announcement coming to youuuuu in the next coming days,” the 25-year-old tweeted along with a blushing emoji and a link to pre-save an untitled song on both Spotify and YouTube. She followed that up with another teasing tweet: “did you guys click the sound on my latest tiktok [side-eye emoji]”

The contents of that TikTok video? A short clip of Normani singing.

”200 days and counting, I know you’re my favorite still/ When I say I won’t, tell myself I don’t, but I always will/ Feel the way I feel, you have time to heal, I got time to kill/ Playing my mind like…,” Normani sings a capella.

On Feb. 9, the “Motivation” singer took to her Instagram Stories and shared a handwritten note written on a piece of lined paper, asking her followers, “What do you think my next single sounds like?” Normani took the time to reply to a select few fans and shared her answers to a few guesses.

“I want your next single to sound like I’m on a cloud and I’m just drifting in your sound,” one follower wrote, to which she replied, “You’re so cuteee. This one is really unique and different for me. Probably not what everyone is expecting.” A second follower mused that the new Normani track would have a vibe similar to “Wild Side.” In response to the fan, she wrote, “Genre bending for sure. It’s just a great record,” followed by a crying emoji.

During the Instagram Q&A, Normani didn’t set a release date for her future single, though her Wednesday tweet seemingly hints that new music is arriving much sooner rather than later. “Wild Side,” which featured Cardi B for a rap verse, was released in July 2021; the track led Normani to her first No. 1 single on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

