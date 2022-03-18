Normani Unveils Emotionally Charged New Song ‘Fair’: Listen

It’s been nine months since Normani unveiled her “Wild Side” collaboration with Cardi B in July 2021 and, as expected, fans had been itching for new music ever since. The singer answered prayers on Friday (March 18), when she unveiled the highly anticipated new single, “Fair.”

The song, produced by HARV, finds Normani crooning softly with soaring harmonies over a pulsating bass track that sounds like a heartbeat. “Is it fair that you moved on, ‘cause I swear that I haven’t,” she sings in the chorus of “Fair,” which she co-wrote with Abby Keen, HARV and Felisha King Harvey.

“This song really captures me in one of my most vulnerable moments,” Normani said in a press statement about the song. “Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light. Definitely aware that you might feel like you don’t know much about me but that’s only because it’s what makes me feel protected. I am really forcing myself to let go here. This is huge for me and hopefully this piece of art resonates. Love is beautiful yet so soooo terrifying. I adore you guys to the moon and back.”

To celebrate the release of “Fair” Normani is set to perform her brand new song for the first time live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Listen to Fair and watch the Tonight Show performance below.