Miley Cyrus Celebrates Sister Noah Cyrus’ 22nd Birthday With Sweet Throwback Photos and Videos

Noah Cyrus is getting some birthday love from her big sister, Miley Cyrus.

In honor of Noah’s 22nd birthday on Saturday (Jan. 8), Miley shared a series of sweet throwback photos and videos on Instagram alongside her younger sibling. Miley noted in her caption that Noah shares the same birthday with late music icons Davie Bowie and Elvis Presley.

“It’s my baby sisters birthday @noahcyrus #22 (this legend has the same bday as Bowie & Elvis obvi),” Miley wrote.

The first snapshot shows a recent pic of the Cyrus sisters embracing, while the others are throwbacks of Noah and Miley appearing on Hannah Montana in the late 2000s.

“I love u above and beyond my sister,” Noah responded in the comments, adding a red heart emoji.

In a second nostalgic post, Miley shared even more comical childhood videos of Noah, including a clip of the “July” smashing her face into a piece of cake and another one of her dancing in a leopard print outfit behind a psychedelic backdrop.

“Happy birthday to the queen of my universe @noahcyrus coolest girl in the whole wide world #22 #BFF,” Miley captioned the second post.

Noah commented, “I cant,” alongside a series of laughing face and red heart emojis.

Noah’s mom, Tish Cyrus, also took to social media to wish her daughter a happy birthday.

“My beautiful Noie…. You have grown so much this past year and I couldn’t be more proud of you,” Tish wrote on Instagram. “I hope you know how much your are loved. I cannot wait to see what this year holds for you! 22 in 22. Sounds magical. I love you @noahcyrus.”

The day prior to her birthday, Noah shared a series of photos and videos of her birthday celebration with friends. In one video, the singer blows out candles on a large butterfly-shaped cake while being serenaded by her loved ones. “22 tomorrow,” Noah captioned the Instagram post.

