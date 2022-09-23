Noah Cyrus Teams Up With Dad Billy Ray Cyrus for Emotional Duet Version of ‘Noah (Stand Still)’

Noah Cyrus is keeping it all in the family by enlisting dad Billy Ray Cyrus on a new duet version of her single “Noah (Stand Still).”

The tender track, which arrived Friday (Sept. 23) at midnight, finds the younger Cyrus reflecting on advice she received from her father in the midst of the Xanax addiction she was secretly battling as she rang in her 20th birthday.

“Death upon my doorstep, if I took just one more step/ There’d be nothin’ left of me except these songs/ And my father told me, ‘Noah/ When you don’t know where you’re goin’/ Just stand still/ Soon enough you will,'” Noah croons over quiet acoustic guitar on the opening verse.

For the second verse, she hands the mic to her father before the two spend the rest of the song harmonizing as they sing, “Just stand still and watch your sunset leave/ The lonely dirt under your feet to fill/ Just stand still/ Sixty-seven-thousand miles an hour/ Around the sun, and that is how it feels/ Just stand still.”

A solo version of “Noah (Stand Still)” is the opening track of the singer’s long-awaited debut album The Hardest Part, which was released earlier this month. The LP also contains the singles “I Burned LA Down,” “Mr. Percocet,” “Ready to Go,” “Every Beginning Ends” featuring Death Cab for Cutie’s Benjamin Gibbard and “I Just Want a Lover.”

Stream the duet version of “Noah (Stand Still)” below.