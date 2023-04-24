×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

K-Pop Star to Watch: NMIXX

The JYP Entertainment group is part of the new wave of acts driving the genre forward.

NMIXX
NMIXX Courtesy of JYP Entertainment

This story is part of Billboard‘s K-Pop Issue.

Despite an initially divisive concept — combining disparate sounds into K-pop perfection (debut track “O.O” is baile-funk-inspired but has a middle section of pop-rock crooning; follow-up single “Dice” is a jazz-pop romp cut by a trap-inspired hip-hop break) — NMIXX has made a strong showing amid the intensely competitive K-pop girl-group scene with more than 64.6 million official U.S. on-demand song streams and 691.3 million official on-demand global streams, according to Luminate.

Related

NMIXX: K-Pop Rising Star to Know

K-Pop Music in 2023: Artists, Industry Leaders & More

Even without a U.S. label partner, the girl group’s first EP, Expérgo, entered the Billboard 200 at No. 122, partly because the group tweaked its formula for more straightforward, hip-hop/pop hybrids in singles “Young, Dumb, Stupid” (which samples “Frère Jacques” and debuted at No. 1 on the Hot Trending Songs chart) and “Love Me Like This” (a breakout hit for the group, earning them a No. 1 on South Korean music-chart program Show Champion). 

Gaining a breakthrough more than a year after its Feb. 22, 2022 debut — while also navigating original member Jinni exiting the group in December — made NMIXX more of a late bloomer compared to the quick success of past JYP Entertainment girl groups. But being the newest act from the same label that birthed Wonder Girls, the first K-pop act to enter the Hot 100 back in 2009, as well as TWICE, who earned the biggest week ever for female K-pop acts this year when Ready to Be earned 153,000 equivalent album units according to Luminate, already has NMIXX in the company of icons.

LISTEN TO: “Young, Dumb, Stupid,” “O.O,” “Love Me Like This,” “Tank”

A version of this story originally appeared in the April 22, 2023, issue of Billboard.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad