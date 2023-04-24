K-Pop Star to Watch: NMIXX

This story is part of Billboard‘s K-Pop Issue.

Despite an initially divisive concept — combining disparate sounds into K-pop perfection (debut track “O.O” is baile-funk-inspired but has a middle section of pop-rock crooning; follow-up single “Dice” is a jazz-pop romp cut by a trap-inspired hip-hop break) — NMIXX has made a strong showing amid the intensely competitive K-pop girl-group scene with more than 64.6 million official U.S. on-demand song streams and 691.3 million official on-demand global streams, according to Luminate.

Even without a U.S. label partner, the girl group’s first EP, Expérgo, entered the Billboard 200 at No. 122, partly because the group tweaked its formula for more straightforward, hip-hop/pop hybrids in singles “Young, Dumb, Stupid” (which samples “Frère Jacques” and debuted at No. 1 on the Hot Trending Songs chart) and “Love Me Like This” (a breakout hit for the group, earning them a No. 1 on South Korean music-chart program Show Champion).

Gaining a breakthrough more than a year after its Feb. 22, 2022 debut — while also navigating original member Jinni exiting the group in December — made NMIXX more of a late bloomer compared to the quick success of past JYP Entertainment girl groups. But being the newest act from the same label that birthed Wonder Girls, the first K-pop act to enter the Hot 100 back in 2009, as well as TWICE, who earned the biggest week ever for female K-pop acts this year when Ready to Be earned 153,000 equivalent album units according to Luminate, already has NMIXX in the company of icons.

LISTEN TO: “Young, Dumb, Stupid,” “O.O,” “Love Me Like This,” “Tank”

