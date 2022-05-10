Nile Rodgers Will Serve as ‘Groovemaster’ For New York’s DiscOasis Theatrical Roller Disco Experience

The satin and unlaced skate days of 1980s roller rink culture will bloom again on June 16 when the immersive “DiscOasis” roller disco experience opens at Wollman Rink in New York’s Central Park. And what better way to get your groove on and relive the birthplace of the city’s longtime roller skating scene than with Chic hitmaker Nile Rodgers, who will serve as the event’s official “groovemaster?”

According to a press release announcing the party — which will last through Oct. 1 — the event produced by Constellation Immersive and partners Live Nation and Los Angeles Media Fund will “offer exciting evening skate times & programs featuring theatrical performances with an array of live DJs, artists and special guests, as well as open skate sessions during the daytime. Rodgers will curate the festivities as he invites guests to “skate, dance and let loose in a botanical paradise where music flows and magic grows.”

The roller rink was designed by Tony-nominee David Korins, with lighting design by David Weiner and nightly theatrical shows to be directed by an as-yet-unannounced Tony-nominated director/choreographer. “I’m a lifelong New Yorker and, for me, Central Park was always the place where big things happened — from watching Sly & the Family Stone and Diana Ross, to sharing the first moon landing and the inaugural Earth Day,” Rodgers said in a statement. “Since The DiscOasis is all about celebrating New York culture, there’s no other place for it to be.”

The the producer/performer known for his work withe Daft Punk, Diana Ross, David Bowie and Lady Gaga will curate a playlist of “skate-worthy, groove-inducing tracks for each night’s local DJ to spin.” An earlier iteration of DiscOasis had a sold-out run in 2021. Tickets are on sale now here, with skating sessions taking place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday-Sunday.

“Disco started here in the heart of New York City, inspiring a movement and celebration of inclusiveness, love, and beauty,” said LN regional president northeast Geoff Gordon in a statement. “We’re excited to partner with Constellation Immersive, Los Angeles Media Fund, and the amazingly talented Nile Rodgers to reimagine the Disco movement through this immersive, musical, and moving experience for residents across New York City and beyond in legendary Central Park, home to many memorable and celebratory cultural and musical experiences.”