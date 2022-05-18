Nick Jonas Talks Parenthood, Vegas Residency, Plays ‘Auto-Tune Up’ on ‘Tonight Show’

Nick Jonas attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel at Radio City Music Hall on May 16, 2022 in New York City.

Nick Jonas has taken to parenthood like a pop star takes to a mic. It comes naturally.

The Jonas Brother and Priyanka Chopra became parents when they welcomed Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogate in January.

Complications followed, however, and their bub spent more than 100 days in the newborn intensive care unit.

Thankfully “our little girl’s home and she’s doing amazing,” Jonas told Jimmy Fallon when he stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday (May 17). “It’s just, what a gift a baby is. It really is.”

And how are the JoBros as uncles? “Amazing,” we’re told.

Jonas celebrated Chopra’s first Mother’s Day by purchasing for her a citrus tree, which, he explains, represents “new things growing,” though he’s yet to plant it. (It’ll happen this week, sometime, he insists. Perhaps after some desktop research.)

Jonas will return to pop-star mode when he, Joe and Kevin embark on a Sin City residency next month, Jonas Brothers: Live in Vegas.

The five shows will take place from June 3-11 at Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas. “I can’t wait to go to Vegas and actually leave with my money in my pocket,” Nick quips during his chat with Fallon.

The summer dates will be the trio’s second attempt at mounting a Vegas residency after their 2020 plans for a month-long stint at Park MGM were scrapped due to the onset of the pandemic mere weeks before they were set to take the stage.

Since then, the siblings hit the road with their Remember This Tour, which sold more than four million tickets in 2021 and pushed the group’s career touring earning north of $300 million.

Jonas got his vocal cords warmed up for Vegas with a round of “Auto-Tune Up,” a goofy regular late-night game that sees Fallon and his guests turn random content into something entirely different, thanks to the magic of Auto-Tune.

If you want to see Jonas turn up the temperature by singing instructions on boiling a hotdog in the microwave, then you’re in luck.

Watch below.