Nick Jonas Was Up Above It, Then He Was Down In It: Watch the JoBro Fall Into a Hole on Stage in Boston

Nick Jonas had a rough day at work on Tuesday. The Jonas Brothers singer and solo star was minding his own business during the group’s The Tour date at Boston’s TD Garden gig while singing “Sail Away” when a trap door opened up behind him and, well, there’s no easy way to say it, he fell in.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Jonas Brothers Nick Jonas See latest videos, charts and news

While moving backwards to rejoin his bros Kevin and Joe, Nick slipped into the void, but, like any pro who has been doing this most of his life, he jumped back up and kept the party rolling. Idina Menzel thought it was hilarious, reposting footage of the stage drop with the message, “hang in there @nickjonas.”

While Nick didn’t appear to comment on the slip and fall, he did post a series of pics on his Instagram celebrating big bro Joe Jonas’ 34th birthday on Tuesday. “Beautiful night in Boston celebrating @joejonas. See you again for show #2 tonight! #THETOUR,” he wrote alongside a carousel with highlights from the first night at the Garden, including Nick and Kevin presenting Joe with a giant three-tiered birthday cake on stage.

Joe also posted some highlights from the night, including a video of the packed arena crowd serenading him with “Happy Birthday” as he was presented with a comically large birthday card signed by fans. “Celebrated my birthday in Boston with 19,000 of my closest friends,” read the on-screen description of the clip, accompanied by the DNCE-themed caption, “Cake By the Boston. Love you. Thank you!”

Joe also posted pics from a family birthday dinner and his own carousel of snaps with personal highlights from night one of their two-night Beantown stand.

Check out Menzel’s tweet and fans serenading Joe below.