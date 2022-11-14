Nick Carter Launches Mental Health Fund in Aaron Carter’s Memory

Nick Carter took to social media on Monday (Nov. 14) to thank fans for their support following the death of Aaron Carter, and announced a way to give back in his brother’s memory.

“Very grateful for the outpour[ing] of love and support for my brother,” the Backstreet Boys singer wrote in an Instagram Story. “In his memory, a donation fund has been started to benefit @onoursleevesofficial, an important children’s mental health helping families across America.”

The post also included a direct link to the On Our Sleeves donation site with a note that reads, “Thank you for choosing to celebrate the impact of the life of Aaron Carter with a gift of hope. By honoring Aaron, you help Nick, Angel, and their family’s commitment of helping others.”

The “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer tragically passed away earlier this month at the age of 34. While no cause of death has been revealed, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that a “suspicious death” had taken place at the address of Carter’s residence.

Following his younger brother’s death, Nick shared a number of photos with Aaron from their childhood, writing, “My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.”

If you are struggling with substance abuse or your mental health, SAMHSA’s national hotline can offer help at 1-800-622-HELP (4357).