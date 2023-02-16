Get Ready For ‘The Show’: Niall Horan Teases First Single, Cover of Third Album

Niall Horan is gearing up to release his third solo album. The singer announced on Wednesday that The Show will drop on June 9, with the first taste of the collection, “Heaven,” due out this Friday (Feb. 17).

“This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own,” Horan wrote on Instagram in a post that featured the cover, in which he is depicted leaning on his elbows in a window and staring up at the title. “Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I’ve missed you all so much. It’s good to be back.”

Earlier this month Horan posted a short clip of what appears to be the video for the dreamy, Beach Boys-inspired “Heaven,” in which he sings “Doesn’t get, doesn’t get better than, better than this/ God only knows where this could go/ And even if our love starts to go out of control/ And you let me go up in flames/ Heaven won’t be the same,” over a montage that takes fans from baby Niall’s first plastic toy microphone to his teen troubadour years, through the X Factor audition process, the rise of One Direction and his solo stardom.

In his latest TikTok tease of the album, Horan said it is “by far and away my favorite stuff I’ve ever worked on.”

“Heaven” is Horan’s first new release since “Our Song” and “Everywhere,” his pair of 2021 collaborations with Anne-Marie. The singer’s last full-length album, Heartbreak Weather, contained singles “Nice to Meet Ya,” “Put a Little Love on Me,” “No Judgement” and “Black and White”; the album peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 after its March 2020 release.

Check out Horan’s announcement and the “Heaven” preview below.