Niall Horan Celebrates New ‘The Show’ Album With ‘TODAY’ Performance

Ahead of the former One Direction member's performance, one coach from season 23 of The Voice popped in with a special surprise.

Nial Horan
Niall Horan performs live on NBC’s TODAY as part of the 2023 Citi Concert Series. NBC

Niall Horan has literally brought The Show…to a show. TODAY, to be specific. On Friday (June 9), the “This Town” singer graced TODAY‘s Citi Concert Series stage to celebrate the release of his third studio album.

Decked out in an ocean blue overshirt and slacks set, Horan ripped through a mixture of his biggest hits and tracks from the new album. His setlist included the No. 11-peaking “Slow Hands,” and The Show tracks such as “Meltdown,” “The Show,” and “On a Night Like Tonight.” The One Direction alum was also treated to a surprise video from his “father figure” on The Voice. Billboard 200-topping country star Blake Shelton congratulated Horan on his album release, wished him luck on his performance, and joked that he “wrote it into the script” that Horan would win The Voice this finale.

On season 23 of The Voice, Horan won with his pop powerhouse team member Gina Miles. The victory was particularly significant as this was the 29-year-old’s first season on the show and Shelton’s last. The “Mine Would Be You Singer” is the only artist to serve as a coach for each of its 23 seasons dating back to 2011. Although Shelton went out without a win, he was still able to show some love to his fellow judge.

The Show marks Horan’s first studio album since 2020’s Heartbreak Weather. The former boybander introduced his latest record with the lead single “Heaven,” which peaked at No. 62. on the Billboard Hot 100. As a soloist, Horan has earned a pair of top five albums on the Billboard 200 including his No. 1 debut album Flicker. On the Hot 100, he has scored seven entries. As a member of One Direction, Horan notched four Billboard 200 chart-toppers and six top ten singles on the Hot 100.

Watch Horan’s performances here.

