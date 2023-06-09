Niall Horan’s ‘The Show’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

Niall Horan is welcoming you to The Show. The crooner unveiled his much-anticipated third studio album on Friday (June 9).

“This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own,” Horan wrote on Instagram when announcing the album back in February. “Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I’ve missed you all so much. It’s good to be back.”

The 10-track album features previously released singles “Heaven” and “Meltdown,” as well as new tracks including “You Could Start a Cult,” “Must Be Love” and “Science.” The Show follows the former One Direction star’s sophomore album Heartbreak Weather in 2020.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Niall Horan One Direction See latest videos, charts and news

In addition to his win as coach on season 23 of The Voice, Horan revealed that he’s heading out on tour in support of The Show in 2024. The Show Live On Tour will kick off in Belfast, Ireland, on Feb. 21, and will continue throughout the U.K. and Europe until March 27. Horan will then head over to Australia and New Zealand before heading to the U.S. on May 29, starting with a stop in Hollywood, Fla. Horan will make his way through gigs in Philadelphia, New York, Nashville, Toronto and more cities before concluding the tour in Phoenix on July 31.

Listen to The Show in full below.