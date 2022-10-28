Niall Horan Promises New Album, Tour in 2023

Niall Horan is gearing up for a return in 2023. After releasing his his second studio album, Heartbreak Weather, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the former One Direction singer and solo star told fans on Thursday (Oct. 27) that he’s ready to step back into the spotlight.

“Hello lovers, it’s Niall here. It’s been a while, which I know you’re very aware of,” the singer said in a video posted on Twitter. “But I just wanted to give you an update as to what’s going on. I’m back. I’ve got new music coming in the new year that I’m really, really proud of, and I appreciate you being so patient with me while I’ve done it.”

He noted that he’s shooting the upcoming 23rd season of The Voice, which is slated to air in the spring. He’ll be slipping into the red chair alongside fellow newbie Chance the Rapper, as well as returning judges Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. The country superstar recently announced that he will step down at the end of the upcoming season after holding down a coaching position since the series’ 2011 premiere.

“I’ve got a whole new album too,” he added, noting that he will also be doing something he’s wanted to try his entire career: playing festivals. “I’ve never really had the opportunity to do it. So I think we will be announcing some festivals in the next couple of days and weeks and months for next year, which I’m really excited about. Can’t wait to get back on the road and see you guys all over the world.”

And, as promised, Horan revealed his first festival date on Friday morning. The singer will join Pulp, Sam Fender, The 1975, Royal Blood, Kasabian, George Ezra and more at next July’s TRNSMT fest in Glasgow. The singer’s 2017 solo debut, Flicker, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, while Weather landed at No. 4 in its first week.

See Horan’s announcement video and festival poster below.

LOVERS. I GOT NEWS FOR YA pic.twitter.com/40w9xoW42g — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 27, 2022