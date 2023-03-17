×
Niall Horan Channels His Inner Hannah Montana for ‘Best of Both Worlds’ Cover

Who would've thought that a boy like him would double as a superstar?

Niall Horan, Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus
Niall Horan covers Hannah Montana's "Best of Both Worlds" Courtesy Photo

Niall Horan gave fans the ultimate blond pop star crossover when he joined Capital FM on Friday (March 17) for a fun cover of Hannah Montana’s “Best of Both Worlds.”

The “This Town” crooner chose Miley Cyrus’ Disney Channel alter ego’s theme song for his “Bedroom Covers” rendition and performed it on his acoustic guitar, surrounded by teen idol posters including one of Hannah herself.

Horan is just months away from releasing his third solo album, The Show, which arrives on June 9. “This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own,” Horan wrote on Instagram in a post that featured the cover, in which he is depicted leaning on his elbows in a window and staring up at the title. “Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I’ve missed you all so much. It’s good to be back.”

The singer’s last full-length album, Heartbreak Weather, contained singles “Nice to Meet Ya,” “Put a Little Love on Me,” “No Judgement” and “Black and White”; the album peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 after its March 2020 release.

In the meantime, watch Horan’s “Best of Both Worlds” cover below.

