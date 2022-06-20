Niall Horan Danced Like a True Harrie at Harry Styles’ London Show: Watch

Harry Styles and Niall Horan of One Direction perform onstage during 102.7 KIIS FMs Jingle Ball 2015 Presented by Capital One at STAPLES CENTER on Dec. 4, 2015 in Los Angeles.

For one night on Sunday (June 19), Niall Horan was just another Harrie. The “Put a Little Love on Me” singer got his groove on during his old One Direction mate Harry Styles‘ headlining gig at Wembley Stadium this weekend, with a number of fans posting video of Horan clearly digging Styles’ solo material and singing along when he busted out the 1D 2011 smash “What Makes You Beautiful.”

Horan, joined by his girlfriend Amelia Woolley, bobs his head along to “Beautiful” as the camera pans to the massive crowd gathered for Harry’s show. In another clip he is seen embracing Harry’s older sister, Gemma Styles, and dancing in place while holding a beer as the crowd shouts along to Styles’ recent Harry’s House single “As It Was.”

Though it didn’t appear as if Styles acknowledged his old friend in the box seats, during a show at Emirates Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England last week Harry called out one attendee who brought back some fond memories. In a video taken by a fan, Styles is seen pausing the performance to ask the crowd a favor.

“I’d like to try and find someone in the audience,” he explains. “So, we’re going to get really quiet, and I’m going to see if I can locate this person, if you don’t mind helping me. My first-ever school teacher is here tonight,” he continues, as the crowd erupts in cheers. “Her name’s Mrs. Vernon, and I believe she is in the crowd. We’re going to try and find her. If Mrs. Vernon is here. Are you here?”

After a bit of searching, Styles spots his former teacher and shouts “Mrs. Vernon!” before falling to his knees while smiling. “How are you? I heard you’re retiring. I’d just like to thank you for everything in those formative years. Thank you so much. It means a lot to me that you’re here tonight.”

The next date on Styles’ European tour is at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday (June 22).

Check out some of the fan videos below.

HIM SINGING ALONG 😭😭 he waved at us too he is truly the sweetest😭 pic.twitter.com/O8e67FYqzG — ivy saw billie (@tpwkivy) June 19, 2022

🎥| Niall Horan vibing to "What Makes You Beautiful" pic.twitter.com/AysNzb5uNx — Niall Horan Daily News (@NiallHDailyNews) June 19, 2022

Niall Horan with his beautiful girlfriend Amelia Woolley enjoying "What Makes You Beautiful" (Harry Version) at #LoveOnTourWembley 🥂

Via : @tpwkivy 📸 pic.twitter.com/L2IecCs3H0 — Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde updates🍋🍋 (@Holiviaa1) June 19, 2022

Niall Horan hugging Gemma Styles! pic.twitter.com/glWLB5ITt7 — Niall Horan Daily News (@NiallHDailyNews) June 19, 2022