Niall Horan Is Taking ‘The Show’ on the Road With 2024 Tour Dates

Niall Horan is getting ready to hit the road next year. The Voice season 23 coach revealed a full set of 2024 tour dates on Monday (May 22) that will seeing him touring across the United Kingdom, Europe and North America starting in February.

“I am beyond thrilled to announce The Show Live On Tour 2024 ! It’s been far too long and I can’t wait to see your beautiful faces,” he tweeted. “Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10am local. There are still a couple more dates coming so if you don’t see a show near you listed, stay tuned. Album pre-order and Citi/AAdvantage presale begins May 30 Newsletter presale begins May 31 TikTok presale begins June 1.”

The Twitter post also included a handwritten letter from the former One Direction member, which shared his hopes for the upcoming concert dates. “I want to add this, I really want my show to be a place of pure joy and somewhere you can come to escape and let loose. A place you can truly be yourself,” he wrote, adding that Asia, Mexico and South America dates will be announced soon.

The Show Live On Tour will kick off in Belfast, Ireland, on Feb. 21, and will continue throughout the U.K. and Europe until March 27. Horan will then embark on the Australia and New Zealand leg of the tour between April 16 and May 3, before heading to the U.S. on May 29, starting with a stop in Hollywood, Fla. Horan will make stops in Philadelphia, New York, Nashville, Toronto and more before concluding the tour in Phoenix on July 31.

The Show will be released on June 9. See the official tour poster and Horan’s message about The Show Live On Tour below.

NIALL HORAN – “The Show” LIVE ON TOUR 2024

2/21/24 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena Belfast

2/23/24 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

2/27/24 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

3/1/24 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

3/4/24 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff International Arena

3/5/24 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

3/7/24 – Antwerp, BE – Lotto Arena

3/8/24 – Paris, FR – Zénith

3/11/24 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

3/12/24 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

3/15/24 – Stockholm, SE – Hovet Ice Hall

3/18/24 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena

3/20/24 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

3/21/24 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

3/23/24 – Madrid, ES – WiZink Center

3/26/24 – Düsseldorf, DE – PSD Bank Dome

3/27/24 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

4/26/24 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

4/28/24 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

5/1/24 – Sydney, Australia – Quodos Bank Arena

5/3/24 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

5/29/24 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Hard Rock Live

5/31/24 – Tampa, Fla. – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/3/24 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena

6/7/24 – Raleigh, N.C. – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/8/24 – Bristow, Va. – Jiffy Lube Live

6/11/24 – Philadelphia, Penn. – Mann Center for the Performing Arts

6/14/24 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden

6/15/24 – Mansfield, Mass. – Xfinity Center

6/18/24 – Bridgeport, Conn. – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

6/19/24 – Bangor, Maine – Maine Savings Amphitheater

6/21/24 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/22/24 – Buffalo, N.Y. – Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/25/24 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Riverbend Music Center

6/26/24 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio – Blossom Music Center

6/28/24 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

7/7/24 – St. Paul, Minn. – Xcel Energy Center

7/9/24 – Tinley Park, Ill. – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

7/10/24 – Clarkston, Mich. – Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/12/24 – Maryland Heights, Mo. – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/16/24 – Kansas City, Mo. – Starlight Theatre

7/17/24 – Rogers, Ark. – Walmart AMP

7/19/24 – Denver, Colo. – Ball Arena

7/20/24 – Salt Lake City, Utag – USANA Amphitheatre

7/23/24 – Auburn, Wash. – White River Amphitheatre

7/24/24 – Ridgefield, Wash. – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

7/26/24 – Mountain View, Calif. – Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/27/24 – Inglewood, Calif. – The Kia Forum

7/30/24 – Chula Vista, Calif. – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/31/24 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre