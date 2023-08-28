10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Victoria Monet, Ashnikko, Ethel Cain & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered.

These 10 tracks from artists including Victoria Monet, Boys Like Girls, Ashnikko & Ethel Cain and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

Sid Sriram, “Quiet Storm”

Sid Sriram is a superstar in India for his Bollywood work, and with a new Def Jam deal and a U.S. debut album, Sidharth, the 33-year-old has his sights set on making a greater impact with American audiences. Songs like “Quiet Storm” showcase Sriram’s impeccable vocal range to a wider listenership as well as nod toward his musical idiosyncrasies, with a shapeshifting structure, thrilling production flourishes and soulful thickets of sound. – Jason Lipshutz

Ashnikko feat. Ethel Cain, “Dying Star”

Metaphors blend just as Ashnikko and Ethel Cain’s voices intertwine on “Dying Star,” the breathtaking final track on Ashnikko’s new album Weedkiller. Instead of delineating between verses and choruses, the artists hold the mics together and harmonize in and out of different lines. Ashnikko and Cain approach pop songwriting from different perspectives, but they sing about the forgiving earth and complex identity issues with a pure understanding of each other’s strengths. – J. Lipshutz

Olivia Lunny, “Heartbreak on Repeat”

“Is the devil in my eyes a dead giveaway / That I could hurt you like nobody?” Olivia Lunny asks at the top of “Heartbreak on Repeat,” the sinister, slightly funky synth-pop production shining a darker light on the Canadian singer-songwriter’s question. Lunny moves with precision throughout the new single, purposely sweeping into bridges and choruses as she declares her independence from romantic or social expectations. – J. Lipshutz

L’Rain, “Pet Rock”

You can approach L’Rain’s fantasia of a new single on two levels: either as a psych-pop swirl, worth blissfully disappearing into for a few minutes, or as an elliptical, emotionally striking plea, with Taja Cheek’s lyrics forming refrains about feeling invisible or like “a dead girl with shades on propped up by captors.” Whether through a casual or deeper read, “Pet Rock” resonates, and L’Rain’s upcoming album I Killed Your Dog is quickly becoming one of the fall’s most anticipated releases. – J. Lipshutz

Shallow Pools, “Nightmare”

With “Nightmare,” Boston-based indie quartet Shallow Pools have crafted a single that makes the listener want to gleefully headbang in a crowded room, while simultaneously respecting the boundaries of the world around them. After all, the band sneers at those who have thoughtlessly made them feel uncomfortable in their own skin, then offers up some well-tailored melodies to help get their points across effectively. – J. Lipshutz

Anjimile, “Animal”

Whereas “The King,” the lead single from Anjimile’s upcoming album of the same name, foregrounded an elegant choir before veering toward a noisy abyss, “Animal” renders his voice with naked intensity: “If you treat me like an animal / I’ll be an animal,” they remind those trying to minimize their existence as a Black trans artist. On both songs, Anjimile shakes the listener awake, and conveys an urgency that compels us to dive deeper into his world. – J. Lipshutz

Victoria Monet, “Stop (Askin’ Me 4Shyt)”

Confident, silky voiced women telling off mooching men was a staple of late ‘90s R&B, but when Victoria Monet declares, “It ain’t even Christmas, and it ain’t your birthday / so why you callin’ me with a wish list” at the top of Jaguar II’s “Stop (Askin’ Me 4Shyt),” the vibes are all lush, immaculate ‘70s soul. You practically expect Verdine White to materialize out of nowhere, so it’s no surprise when Earth, Wind & Fire actually makes a featured appearance on the album’s next track, the reflective “Hollywood.” – Joe Lynch

The Beaches, “What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Paranoid”

On the Beaches’ “What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Paranoid,” the pleasantly world-weary first verse is quickly subsumed into the head-nodding release of the chorus, where the Toronto quartet finds cathartic release over anxieties about everything from conspiracy theories to oversharing. At just under four minutes, it’s shorter than Nietzsche’s Twilight of the Idols, and certainly easier to dance to. – J. Lynch

Saint Etienne, “Spirit Guide”

Saint Etienne have released their first single in almost two years, “Spirit Guide,” which further explores the celebrated British indie trio’s approach to dance. The track uses repetition and ululation amidst stylish hi-hat instrumentation, often in place of discernible lyrics, to capture a laid-back vibe meant to move the body and titillate the senses. The downtempo beats feel like the moody closing track in a party playlist which signal that the night is just beginning to wane. – Starr Bowenbank

Boys Like Girls, “Cry”

Boys Like Girls have never been afraid of trying their hand at a ballad – see earlier career hits “Two Is Better Than One” featuring Taylor Swift and “Thunder” – and new track “Cry” sees them dusting it off for another go-round. Vocalist Martin Johnson uses the middle of his range and offers fans a shoulder to cry on while simultaneously uplifting and reassuring them that better, less difficult times lie on the road ahead. – S. Bowenbank