10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Renée Rapp, aespa, Alana Springsteen & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered.

These 10 tracks from artists including Renée Rap, aespa, Alana Springsteen and Land of Talk will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

Renée Rapp, “Pretty Girls”

“This conversation’s classic / I can predict this s–t, line by line / I like a straight jacket / But it feels like it’s a little tight,” Renée Rapp sings on “Pretty Girls,” the most cleverly satisfying track on just-released debut album Snow Angel. “Pretty Girls” gestures at acoustic singer-songwriter production before speeding up to an electro-pop hook, but Rapp’s wordplay sizzles within both sounds, as she tries to navigate women who want to sexually experiment without any emotional understanding. – J.L.

Promiseland, “Bad Days”

Promiseland may be signed to Julian Casablancas’ label, Cult Records, and the Strokes leader may make a cameo in the music video to new track “Bad Days,” but the lead single to the band’s forthcoming debut album recalls the atmospheric eeriness of Joy Division more than any garage rock revival tune. “Bad Days” moves with ghostly purpose, the skittering beats pushing the verses downhill before the chorus reaches skyward. – J.L.

Moyka, “Perfect Movie Scene”

“Perfect Movie Scene” does not possess a discernible chorus; instead, Norwegian artist Moyka presents a few types of refrains over shuddering electronics and nearly five minutes, sprinting down a winding pathway of ideas concerning idealized romance. The momentum gathers as “Perfect Movie Scene” continues until a dance floor climax arrives, and Moyka wisely lets the moment breathe, understanding that sometimes the most impactful sequence doesn’t need a catchy hook. – J.L.

Sadie Jean, “16”

Sadie Jean’s new single “16” is defined by the same gentleness that we often use to reminisce about simpler pieces of our youth: the singer-songwriter’s voice never rises above an amiable warble, but it never needs to while she reflects on teenage memories of girl talk, parking in a parent’s car and childhood bedrooms feeling smaller than they once were. Jean impressed on past singles like “WYD Now” and “Locksmith,” but “16” showcases her most nuanced performance to date. – J.L.

Margaret Glaspy, “Get Back”

Echo the Diamond, Margaret Glaspy’s third full-length released last week, is defined by the singer-songwriter’s unfussy view of reality, each tweaked guitar string and weary-yet-hopeful lyric steeped in the California native’s reality. “Get Back” is highlighted by that uncompromising point of view: as she insists on returning to herself amidst immense loss, Glaspy holds nothing back, each production blemish adding character to a rugged song that will get stuck in your head. – J.L.

Alana Springsteen, “Amen”

“Amen” is the final song on Alana Springsteen’s 18-track debut album Twenty Something, and its placement at the end of a 53-minute project gives the anthem an extra sense of gravity, as if the lessons learned across the first 17 tracks have led to the self-realization of who she is and what she wants. “I don’t need a happy ending,” Springsteen declares, her voice rising as she apologizes to those who wanted her to follow a safer path — and in its power, demonstrating why she couldn’t choose that option. – J.L.

Jake Scott, “Come Close”

Jake Scott’s “Come Close” flirts with piano balladry, settles into synth-pop verses, and scoops up some echoing percussion midway through, but really, the single represents the singer-songwriter’s plain-spoken plea for fully unguarded connection with the one he loves. Scott has collaborated and toured with country musicians in the past, but “Come Close” is straightforward, sumptuous pop music, and Scott shines in that medium. – J.L.

Land of Talk, “Your Beautiful Self”

About a minute and 10 seconds into Land of Talk’s new single “Your Beautiful Self,” Lizzie Powell’s vocal approach changes, their lower tone climbing onto a raised platform and escaping the shadows of the piano and drums. It’s a special moment within the influential Canadian project’s grand return — new album Performances will be released in October — and Powell stays in that register through the rest of the song, their voice a reminder of Land of Talk’s hypnotic appeal. – J.L.

aespa, “Better Things”

With just a few dates into the girl group’s North American tour, aespa delighted MYs with the release of new track “Better Things.” Equal parts summer kiss-off and chill breakup anthem, the song sees the K-pop stars experimenting outside of their spellbinding universe to dabble in tropical house vibes. Karina, NingNing, Winter and Giselle ultimately shrug off a romance shrouded in doubt in favor for protecting their peace — and the end result is intoxicating. – S.B.

The Drums, “Isolette”

The Drums’ Jonny Pierce leans into the emotional wounds of his past on new track, “Isolette.” Inspired by his mother’s traumatic birthing experience and the strained relationship they had as a result, Pierce allows himself to be vulnerable about his personal shortcomings, from being incapable of loving another properly to feeling paralyzed at the thought of making a mistake. Plucky, slightly upbeat guitar work shows that while Pierce is not fully past his issues, he continues to cope and often returns to the solitude from which he came. – S.B.