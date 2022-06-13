10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through the Week: Joji, The Aces, FKA Twigs & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered.

These 10 tracks from artists including Joji, Eddie Benjamin & Alessia Cara, the Aces and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

Corey Harper, “Pink Razor”

Consider Corey Harper’s new single “Pink Razor” something of an inverse to Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain,” as the singer-songwriter’s observations about an ex wander back to himself until he glumly admits, “I know I sound like every other entertainer / Making this thing about me.” Harper, fresh off a new deal with Range Music, sounds ready to delve into his sorrow, making “Pink Razor” an immediately affecting listen. – Jason Lipshutz

Phoebe Axa, “I Was Supposed to Be Fine”

Rising London pop artist Phoebe Axa makes the absolute most out of a straightforward pop-rock arrangement on “I Was Supposed To Be Fine”: the drums are steady, the guitar line is unobtrusive, but Axa makes both sound downright vital while spitting vitriol about wasted time and stewing jealousy. A self-taught writer and producer, Axa makes a strong impression on unfamiliar listeners here. – J. Lipshutz

Dylan Fraser, “It Took a Lot to Get to This”

Dylan Fraser’s latest track takes a tremendous left turn — after beginning in an indie-folk lane, with the Scottish singer-songwriter dreading a return to old habits in his hometown, the song transforms into a pulsing, claustrophobic dance arrangement, with Fraser repeating the titular phrase as a hard-earned mantra. The style swap works thematically and sonically, and Fraser now has his most complete single to date. – J. Lipshutz

Gavn!, “I’d Hate Me Too”

Gavn! walks a vocal tightrope in the second half of the chorus of “I’d Hate Me Too,” laying his falsetto bare as he opines on how his past relationship changed his character. The Southern California artist possesses a sing-rap cadence that sounds in line with modern pop trends, but that upper register distinguishes him, and “I’d Hate Me Too” hints at what his artistry might become over time. – J. Lipshutz

Blondshell, “Olympus”

The debut single from New York born and L.A. based artist Blondshell is a slow-burning rock jam with a shimmering pre-chorus (and an even more striking, less polished bridge) — perfect for those sneaky solemn summer days, and a promising portent of what’s to come from the artist. – Lyndsey Havens

The Aces, “Girls Make Me Wanna Die”

After live debuting “Girls Make Me Wanna Die” at L.A. Pride this month, pop-rockers The Aces told Billboard Live they can’t wait to perform the racing anthem on tour for the release it offers queer fans. The song tells the story of meeting a girl on the internet and falling hard, but through the angle of anxiety that comes with a new, uncertain crush best summarized with this aching lyric: “She’s killing me with desire for someone else.”– L. Havens

Joji, “Glimpse of Us”

“Glimpse of Us” is the first release from Joji since his acclaimed 2020 second album Nectar — and it was worth the wait. The single is a bare-boned, eye-watering ballad about hoping to find a “glimpse of us” in a new relationship, only to realize he’s searching for something that’s no longer there. – L. Havens

Eva B, “Rozi”

Disney+’s Ms. Marvel is the first MCU show to star a Muslim superhero (19-year-old Iman Vellani portrays Pakistani teen Kamala Khan), so it’s only fitting that the debut episode features Eva B, who boasts to be Pakistan’s first female rapper, on the soundtrack. Her track “Rozi” melds cinematic strings, a haunting flute and nimble sitar finger picking as she raps in Urdu with flair and confidence. – Joe Lynch

Eddie Benjamin & Alessia Cara, “Only You”

Aussie singer-songwriter Eddie Benjamin teams up with Grammy winner Alessia Cara for “Only You,” a soulful track with a laid-back, summery beat and strong, clanging piano chords. Cara and Benjamin’s voices blend beautifully as they sing about an imperfect romance, before things take a sudden detour and we listen as a young child ponders the nature of extraterrestrial life over a playful baroque pop outro. – J. Lynch

FKA Twigs, “Killer”

Fresh off the release of her CAPRISONGS mixtape earlier in the year, FKA Twigs gave fans the first official performance of her new track “Killer” while delivering a stunning three-song performance as part of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert. The devastating track sees the singer struggling with knowing how her lover will ultimately be the death of her, as much as she wishes things were different. Twigs’ vocals ascend to the heights of the ornate church she and her all female band perform in. It feels gossamer and beautiful but pained as she awaits what’s next. – Starr Bowenbank