10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Noah Cyrus, Kelela, Chloe Moriondo & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered.

These 10 tracks from artists including Noah Cyrus, Kelela, Chloe Moriondo and Dylan will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

Noah Cyrus, “I Just Want a Lover”

Although Noah Cyrus’ just-released LP The Hardest Part is officially her debut album, the 22-year-old has grown considerably as a vocalist and lyricist since her teenage breakthrough with “Make Me (Cry)” over five years ago. Case in point: album standout “I Just Want a Lover,” which serves as a rustic, winding confessional from the perspective of a woman who has experienced too much and wants straightforward affection; Cyrus’ voice sells that weariness, and dazzles across the song’s various movements. – Jason Lipshutz

Chloe Moriondo, “CDBaby<3”

Lots of modern pop artists aspire to evoke the highs of top-quality drum-and-bass, but Chloe Moriondo actually gets there on “CDBaby <3,” the latest offering from upcoming sophomore album Suckerpunch. Moriondo’s voice is contoured to the soothing hum of the track, as the skittering beats support the sighs and coos as well as some guitar flare-ups, for a downright hypnotic showcase from the singer-songwriter. – J. Lipshutz

Gia Woods, “Cover Girl”

Persion pop star Gia Woods is proclaimed in a recent press release as “the cyberpunk it girl of the future,” and one listen to new single “Cover Girl” makes that description appear not too overblown: the song sizzles with attitude and a sense of abandon, layering Woods’ voice, sashaying toward synth breakdowns and not hiding from discussion of sexual politics. Woods has been a steady presence in this sound before, but the boldness of “Cover Girl” opens her up to even more listeners. – J. Lipshutz

Smith & Thell, “I Feel It In The Wind”

Missing the folk-pop boom of the early 2010s? Swedish duo Smith & Thell have been carrying the torch of that movement for some time now, and “I Feel It In The Wind” evokes the sugary yet emotional highs of bands like Of Monsters and Men and The Head And The Heart. The mix of harmonies, strummed guitars and programmed strings here will sound lovely when the band embarks on a fall tour later this month. – J. Lipshutz

You Me at Six feat. Rou Reynolds, “No Future? Yeah Right”

Now for something a bit more headbang-ready but no less catchy: veteran British rockers You Me at Six have partnered with Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds for a positively soaring new single, saving their heaviest riffs for the howl-along chorus of “No Future? Yeah Right.” You Me at Six have long been skilled at blending pop and emo with maximum accessibility, and this collaboration is a testament to their ability of taking a post-hardcore foundation and building something crunchy and cool. – J. Lipshutz

Dylan, “Nothing Lasts Forever”

“You say that you care about me / Calm down, it’s been under two weeks,” Dylan cautions on “Nothing Lasts Forever,” a funny and wonderfully blunt rejection of the overly romantic overtures from a too-clingy suitor. If “Girl of Your Dreams” was a breathtaking introduction to the British singer-songwriter, “Nothing Lasts Forever” deepens her wit and charisma without sacrificing tempo, another likable dart thrown by a clear talent. – J. Lipshutz

LeAnn Rimes feat. Sheila E and Mickey Guyton, “The Wild”

LeAnn Rimes recently told Billboard News her latest album, god’s work, “explores the light and the dark, the duality of life.” That’s certainly apparent on “the wild,” a mournful yet resilient song about the virgin/whore expectations that a patriarchal society has foisted upon women. Backed by Sheila E.’s insistent percussion and Mickey Guyton’s bluesy chanting, the powerhouse vocalist sounds world-weary but all the wiser (and better) for it on this one. – Joe Lynch

Kelela, “Washed Away”

The aptly named “Washed Away” could almost be mistaken for a lost chillwave tune from Washed Out at first – at least until Kelela’s earthy vocals snake into the ethereal sonic landscape, leaving the listener with a pleasant sense of being pulled in two equally fabulous directions at the same time. – J. Lynch

Coco & Clair Clair, “Cherub”

Coco & Clair Clair, the lo-fi bedroom duo consisting of Internet friends-turned-collaborators Taylor Nave and Claire Toothill, continue to perfect their bubblegum-infused DIY rap aesthetic on “Cherub,” the first single from their upcoming album, Sexy. Kicking off with a fiery shot (“F–k the NRA but I’ll blow your f–kin’ house out”), the chorus decompresses and evolved into an effervescent reminder that all the cool kids are dying to be them, but only few of their starry-eyed admirers will ever have a chance to get that close. – Starr Bowenbank

Easy life, Gus Dapperton “ANTIFREEZE”

Though it has been a while since Gus Dapperton has gone solo on an original track (he most recently covered Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide”), the indie-pop darling has once again tried his hand at collaboration and teamed up with English alternative group easylife on their new track “ANTIFREEZE.” The collaboration sees the pair feeding off each other’s respective energies — Dapperton with his signature, passionate drawl, Easy Life with its gooey synth and deliberate fuzzy instrumentation — to ruminate on their helplessness as they both get caught up in their partner’s chilly nature (“My tongue gets stuck to your frozen face/ I’ll never leave this place/ Oh, won’t you stay?”). – SB