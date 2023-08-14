10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: No Rome, Sufjan Stevens, Trina & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered.

These 10 tracks from artists including No Rome, Sufjan Stevens, Trina, Whitney and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

No Rome, “Deep Diving”

Alternative artist No Rome is gearing up for the release of his Blueboy Must Die mixtape (Sept. 8) and “Deep Diving” is the latest sampling. Though just one single, it can best be described as a sonic smorgasbord, abandoning structure and prioritizing experimentation — a risk that pays off in the form of fluttering beats, acoustic riffs and thumping, brassy live instrumentation. — Lyndsey Havens

Jonny Yukon, “Jealous”

Johnny Yukon’s writing resume — having penned tracks for Lil Wayne, Camila Cabello and more — reflects the range of influences on his own sound, too. With a discography rooted in R&B and hip-hop, Yukon’s interest in left-of-center pop peeks out on singles like “Moment” and “Whispers.” But his latest, “Jealous,” takes a sharper turn toward psych-pop, creating a hazy daydream, much like a Tame Impala song — no jealousy, just flattery here. — L. Havens

Turnstile, BADBADNOTGOOD & Blood Orange, “Alien Love Call”

Proving just how versatile Turnstile truly is, the Baltimore punk band teamed with Canadian instrumental band BADBADNOTGOOD for a collaborative EP, New Heart Designs, that reimagines three songs off the former’s 2021 album Glow On. And while the reworked “Alien Love Call,” which features Blood Orange on both versions, strays the least from the original, the assist makes it feel even more ethereal — and drives home just how surprising the song was for a punk act to begin with. — L. Havens

Whitney, “Kansas”

“Kansas” arrives as a surprise gift for fans of Whitney, as the band has been performing the track live to positive reactions for some time. The duo (Max Kakacek and Julien Ehrlich) has said “Kansas” is what ultimately morphed into “FTA” (off its 2019 album Forever Turned Around), and only recently did they decide to finish it as originally imagined. The result is a return to the raw and folky sound crucial to Whitney’s core, making it the perfect release after the act’s poppier third album Spark. — L. Havens

Mette, “Van Gogh”

Rising R&B-pop artist Mette may be best known for starring in N.E.R.D. and Rihanna’s “Lemon” music video, but as she continues to release singles at a steady clip, that soon could change. Her latest, the groovy and playful “Van Gogh” — on which she asserts, “I could be Van Gogh if you’d be my muse” — arrives with news of her signing to RCA, signaling that this is just the beginning. — L. Havens

Daisy World, “ur soggy”

As the lead single off a forthcoming debut album from newcomer Daisy World, “ur soggy” highlights the best of what she has to offer: confident sass delivered via gorgeous vocal runs and harmonies. And while the R&B-pop artist calls it a “silly little diss track” about rejection, when she sounds this smooth, it’s hard to imagine anyone turning her away. — L. Havens

Sufjan Stevens, “So You Are Tired”

For over two decades, Sufjan Stevens has been able to conjure magic when he picks up an acoustic guitar. “So You Are Tired,” the delicately heartbreaking lead single from upcoming album Javelin, begins with some somber piano, after which Stevens quickly transitions into strumming through his confusion and sadness. “Tired” recalls the intimacy of 2015’s Carrie & Lowell — Javelin is billed as his first true singer-songwriter album since then — but the tapestry of voices that enter the song harks back to early-career triumphs like Seven Swans and Illinois. – Jason Lipshutz

Yeule, “Ghosts”

Last year, Yeule’s Glitch Princess prodded at human identity with technical prowess and emotional curiosity; ahead of forthcoming album Softscars, they continue to explore those themes, as “Ghosts” adopts the perspective of a spirit looking in on our shared state of being (“If only I could be / Real enough to love,” they lament). Whereas the electro-pop of Glitch Princess was often adamantly experimental, the singer-songwriter sway of “Ghosts” is effective in its simplicity, making complex ideas accessible for a wider audience. – J. Lipshutz

Trina, DreamDoll and Supa Cindy, “Big Mood (Freestyle)“

The same day Trina hit the stage at Yankee Stadium to celebrate #HipHop50 as part of the show’s Queens of Hip-Hop segment, the Southern rap legend dropped “Big Mood (Freestyle)” to demonstrate she’s still one of Da Baddest B-tches around. A collab with Bronx rapper DreamDoll and media personality Supa Cindy, the track’s subdued piano melody and laid-back beat allows the trio’s effortless yet hard-hitting flows to command your attention on this two-minute rush. – Joe Lynch

Sedona, “Domino”

Indie pop darling Sedona traded in the upbeat tempo of June single “Domino” and reinterpreted the meaning of the song for its acoustic version. The track’s biting lyrics cut even deeper with its drums stripped, with the singer openly discussing the painful dissolution of a relationship and its aftermath. “Taking sides it hurts so bad/ Solid footing just another scam/ Torn open again,” she softly croons on the track’s second verse, before setting up a solid chorus for the rest of the track to float on. – Starr Bowenbank