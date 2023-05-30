10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Lauren Spencer Smith, Claud, Brothers Osborne & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered.

These 10 tracks from artists including Lauren Spencer Smith, Claud, Brothers Osborne and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of our favorite 2023 cool pop songs.

Lauren Spencer Smith, “That Part”

How soon is too soon to start daydreaming about forever? Lauren Spencer Smith wants to skip “that part” – i.e., the humdrum length of time between the exhilarating meet-cute and the inevitable “I do’s” – on her new single, filling in the details of a life that she hopes is waiting for her around the corner. “That Part” cleverly depicts fast-forwarded romance, but the rising singer-songwriter’s voice – pleading, impatient, but wholly committed – is what sells the concept. – Jason Lipshutz

Claud, “Wet”

“That’s not an apology / But I’ll take what I can get,” Claud shrugs in the hook of “Wet,” an unassuming anthem that worms its way into your heart with the same stubbornness as its writhing bass line. The previews of Claud’s forthcoming sophomore album, Supermodels, have thus far magnified their pop craft through vulnerability, and even at the most defeated moments of “Wet,” Claud sounds eager to show the world who they are. – J. Lipshutz

Needanamebro, “Not a Lot Left to Say”

London rhythmic-pop trio Needanamebro have already scored millions of likes on TikTok, and new single “Not a Lot Left to Say” makes it easy to understand why: the melodies burst throughout the two-minute track, ready to be harvested for 10-second clips or enjoyed as a harmonious whole. Following the crackling debut single “Better Love” last month, “Not a Lot Left to Say” makes the new group 2-for-2. – J. Lipshutz

Charlotte Jane, “Coming Home”

Charlotte Jane’s latest single displays the brand of sweeping soul-pop that worked on adult pop radio at the turn of the 2010s, but adds a modern sensibility, its drums hitting a little harder and the hooks rendered with more crispness. The British singer-songwriter remains in the eye of the storm, keeping up with the driving tempo and laying into a track worthy of her bright vocals. – J. Lipshutz

BANNERS, “Name in Lights”

“The support of a partner’s ambition” is not often used as thematic fodder in pop, but Liverpool native and BANNERS mastermind Michael Nelson uses “Name in Lights” as an updated edition of a love song. He reaches his voice skyward while championing another’s relentless drive (“It doesn’t matter what you do / Just make it real, just make it true / Trust yourself, ‘cause you got you”), as strings sashay forward in operatic fashion. – J. Lipshutz

Speakers Corner Quartet feat. LEILAH, “Soapbox Soliloquy”

The South London collective Speakers Corner Quartet have found a natural collaborator in UK singer LEILAH, who sounds mesmerizing while waxing poetic on “Soapbox Soliloquy,” from the group’s upcoming album Further Out From The Edge. LEILAH weaves her voice around the flickering drum patterns, which soon incorporate cacophonous synths for an extra jab of emotion – although even when the noise bubbles up, “Soapbox Soliloquy” never loses its soothing foundation. – J. Lipshutz

Emei, “Irresponsible”

Having competed on Chinese Idol years ago, rising pop singer Emei has more recently started dropping successful singles like “Late to the Party, “Scatterbrain” and “That Girl” — all of which chronicle the frenzied early-twenties mindset. “Irresponsible” does the same, as Emei sings of being mortified that she never grew up (something she realizes while trying to recall where she left her keys) over a hard-hitting, glitchy beat, offering a direct line into the constant noise inside her head. — Lyndsey Havens

Towa Bird, “Boomerang”

Towa Bird’s knack for building a pop song around a fiery guitar solo might be her greatest strength, as showcased toward the end of energetic new single “Boomerang.” Though the pop-rocker only debuted in April with first single “Wild Heart”, thanks to her fervent TikTok following and appearance playing in Olivia Rodrigo’s Disney+ special Driving Home 2 U, Towa Bird has quickly become an intriguing act. — L.H.

Sofia Reyes and Danna Paola, “tqum”

Mexican singer-songwriter Sofia Reyes has long leaned into collaborations, working with Jason Derulo, Anitta, Rita Ora and others. On the pulsating “tqum” she taps former child star Danna Paola, who tweeted of the collab, “Mexican Pop Power” — but despite the uptempo production, the lyrics tell a sadder story of losing someone you soon realize you still love. Perhaps the sunny disposition is all part of the plan to stay positive… and get them back. — L.H.

Brothers Osborne, “Goodbye’s Kickin In”

Brothers Osborne are back with the title track to their first new album since 2020 with “Goodbye’s Kickin’ In.” Although TJ’s twangy delivery and their drink-the-blues-away lyrics are pure country, John’s guitar work evokes the blues-rock of ‘70s AM radio while background singers provide a soulful boost. – Joe Lynch