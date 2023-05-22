10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Kylie Minogue, Conan Gray, (G)I-DLE & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered.

These 10 tracks from artists including Kylie Minogue, Conan Gray, Chappell Roan, (G)I-DLE and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

Kylie Minogue, “Padam Padam”

Kylie Minogue released one of the most exhilarating dance-pop records of the pandemic (Disco) in 2020; now that the World Health Organization has officially declared the global health emergency over COVID-19 over, it’s only fitting that we’re getting a new LP from the dance-pop legend that we can actually go out and throw down to. The first taste of Tension, “Padam Padam,” is a sultry my-place-or-yours club banger named after the sound of a pumping heart. – Joe Lynch

(G)I-DLE, “Queencard”

If (G)I-DLE’s first I Feel track, “Allergy,” saw the K-pop idols lamenting on their perceived flaws and the harm that social media can do to one’s self-esteem, its B-side, “Queencard,” shows that the girls know how to bounce back and turn their confidence up to 100 at the drop of a hat. On the track, the girls assert their hotness, comparing their beauty to the likes of Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande, and their delivery dares you to disagree. – Starr Bowenbank

The Dare, “Sex”

With the pandemic firmly behind society, indie sleaze is once again finding a time to thrive. And The Dare (the project of former substitute school teacher Harrison Patrick Smith) is at the forefront of the resurgence, creating raunchy, tongue-in-cheek dancefloor ready tracks that will have you working up a sweat. New release “Sex” captures the spirit of the era and isn’t shy: “Sex, I want to call your mom, and tell her you’re the bomb/ I might even see if she’s into it.” – S. Bowenbank

Conan Gray, “Never Ending Song”

Confessional pop star Conan Gray’s latest is a refreshingly retro, Technicolored hit. There’s an intriguing element of high drama to “Never Ending Song” — thanks in large part to the artist experimenting in his lower register — as if it was tailor-made for stadiums. Reminiscent of a late 2000s rock hit like “Human” by The Killers, but with some ‘80s oomph, this track is the perfect way for Conan to command attention for whatever is to come. — Lyndsey Havens

Chappell Roan, “Red Wine Supernova”

Though rising pop singer-songwriter Chappell Roan has yet to release a full-length project, she has already established a clear brand of anthemic cheeky alt-pop songs, from breakout track “Casual” to her latest, “Red Wine Supernova.” As she sings of a “playboy” who puts “her canine teeth in the side of my neck,” the artist chronicles the sensation of getting swept up in the sheer thought of someone new — and unapologetically enjoying every second. — L. Havens

Hannah Jadagu, “Lose”

Hannah Jadagu is a 20-year-old NYU student — and by the sound of her debut album Aperture (out on Sub Pop), she will graduate as an indie-pop star. On “Lose,” the last single to arrive before her album dropped, she sings, “Couldn’t believe it was you / I’ve waited for some time / And now that it’s us two / Am I gonna lose myself and mind?” As she delicately poses these questions over a soothing rock riff, the production blossoms, matching her fluttering emotions. — L. Havens

Far Caspian, “Own”

Plenty of sad indie-pop songs feature the same slow-chug tempo and mournful guitar-and-drums interplay as “Own,” the new track from U.K.-based singer-songwriter Joel Johnston’s project Far Caspian. Yet Johnston’s voice, presented here as a swirl of feelings informed by Elliott Smith’s delivery, distinguishes “Own,” and makes the listener want to wrap themselves in its warmth again after it ends. – Jason Lipshutz

Chris Farren, “Cosmic Leash”

For Chris Farren, a well-respected songwriter straddling the indie and pop-punk worlds, “Cosmic Leash” represents a potential game-changer: the first single from upcoming album Doom Singer is big and brash in the best ways, oscillating between blaring noise and a full-throated melody that begs to be screamed in large-capacity venues. If the rest of Doom Singer sounds as world-conquering as “Cosmic Leash,” Farren will get there. – J. Lipshutz

Anohni & The Johnsons, “It Must Change”

Anohni’s 2016 album Hopelessness presented an urgent view of a troubling reality, addressing political and environmental disaster with electronic tumult; “It Must Change,” the opening glimpse of Anohni’s first full-length since, is another call to action, but adopts the tender sheen of soul music to inspire listeners. Anohni’s voice remains spectacularly expressive — and credited with The Johnsons for the first time in over a decade, her tone sounds as triumphant as ever. – J. Lipshutz

Revenge Wife, “Fantasy Girl”

Revenge Wife mastermind Liz Nistico has described her new single as “my most ABBA song,” and indeed, “Fantasy Girl” sparkles as a Scandinavia-inspired workout, all glittery synth lines and drum thwacks that make you want to increase your heart rate. In the middle of it all is Nistico, her voice doubled and ready to explode; the former Holychild member has always had a knack for straight-ahead pop structure and is once again on point. – J. Lipshutz