10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Jimin, Aly & AJ, Phoenix, Clairo & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered.

These 10 tracks from artists including BTS’ Jimin, Phoenix with Clairo, Hozier, Aly & AJ and more will get you energized to take on the week.

Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

Joy Oladokun & Noah Kahan, “We’re All Gonna Die”

The stately strings that open “We’re All Gonna Die” belie the impish charm of this delightfully dark duet between Joy Oladokun and fellow singer-songwriter Noah Kahan. Hard to argue with the message of this song, or its charming sing-song chorus. – Joe Lynch

Fred again.., Skrillex & Four Tet, “Baby again..”

Coming a month after the three dance artists played a pop-up concert at Madison Square Garden, the collaborative “Baby again..” finds the rather unlikely trio reimagining 2019’s “Baby” from Quality Control, DaBaby and Lil Baby as an insistent slice of rave that will carry you away. – J. Lynch

Jimin, “Set Me Free Pt.2”

Are ominous gospel choirs having a moment? Arriving on the sequined high heels of Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy,” “Set Me Free Pt.2” opens with a dramatic choral section, before Jimin takes over and shifts it into an anthemic banger augmented by regal horns and an Auto-Tune breakdown. – J. Lynch

Kyle, “Movin’”

In a repetitive, almost obsessive cadence, Kyle sings about “Movin’” over a skittering beat and an 8-bit-flavored hook, dropping a few lyrical gems along the way: “Whenever my heart’s broken, girl, I write the best lines / So thank you in advance when you hear this in Best Buy.” – J. Lynch

Phoenix feat. Clairo, “After Midnight”

“After Midnight,” a cut from the top half of Phoenix’s 2022 album Alpha Zulu, sees the group tapping into a euphoria that leaves the listener hyper and energized. But now, with the addition of Clairo’s breathy and weightless vocals, the song gains an additional layer of depth that serves as a serene contrast to the jittering synth instrumentals. Phoenix lead singer Thomas Mars and Clairo harmonize effortlessly, allowing for the 2023 update to stand firmly apart from its original version. – Starr Bowenbank

Melanie Martinez, “DEATH”

After a long waiting period following 2020’s After School EP, singer Melanie Martinez finally says a farewell to her Cry Baby persona and formally declares that she is “back from the dead” on new track “DEATH.” The clever track sees the star embracing a rebirth and electronic, synth-driven sound for her Portals album cycle, which — based on the alien-like visuals and various song teasers — promises to be one of her most sonically ambitious yet. – S. Bowenbank

Mitsume, “Chocolate”

Japanese indie band Mitsume – which consists of members Yojiro Suda, Moto Kawabe, Mao Otake and Nakayaan – embraces guitar-driven funk on its new single, “Chocolate.” The wistful track likens the sweet, bitter taste of quality chocolate to the experience of meeting someone exciting, only to have that feeling fade away. The accompanying instrumentals are just as sweet. – S. Bowenbank

Hozier, “Eat Your Young”

“Eat Your Young” arrives as the title track off a three-song EP, the first bit of new music from Hozier since his 2019 second album Wasteland, Baby! The single, though lush, is even more apocalyptic as Hozier describes a frenzied feast, exploring the idea of gluttony. “I’m starving, darling … Let me wrap my teeth around the world,” he sings, as if anything less would never satisfy. — Lyndsey Havens

Tash Sultana, “James Dean”

The glimmering production and crisp vocals from Aussie singer-songwriter Tash Sultana contrast with the picture that “James Dean” paints. The opening line offers a vivid image: “You burnt out all the cigarettes / Watching James Dean films on a monochrome screen.” As the artist continues to describe a dud, the song grows stronger and more layered — as if proving just how full her life already is without the extra weight. — L. Havens

Aly & AJ, “Blue Dress”

Sister duo Aly & AJ recently released its folk-leaning pop-rock album, With Love From, which includes standout single “Blue Dress.” Through chilling harmonies, the pair describe the feeling of buying a new outfit solely for a partner — but with the intent of forgiving and forgetting past mistakes. Sure, it’s asking a lot of one blue dress, but it soon becomes clear only one thing really matters: “I just care that you get here,” they sing in a way that’s not quite pleading but more so at peace with whatever is to come. — L. Havens