10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through the Week: Jessie Ware, Ryan Beatty, Peach PRC & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered.

These 10 tracks from artists including Jessie Ware, Ryan Beatty, Peach PRC, K.Flay, The Aces and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

K.Flay, “Raw Raw”

She might be singing and rapping about feeling emotionally gutted and exposed, but K.Flay exudes self-assurance and drive on latest single “Raw Raw.” The sinuous, dark pop banger builds up to a cathartic guitar climax while the singer-songwriter somehow makes lines like, “It’s hard to escape the wounds of the past / Every time I say something real, I want to take it back” sound akin to battle cries. – Joe Lynch

Jessie Ware, “Freak Me Now”

Fire as a metaphor for horniness was a staple of the Paradise Garage era, so it’s only fitting that for her delicious disco opus That! Feels Good!, Jessie Ware fans the flames of dancefloor lust with a swirling delight like “Freak Me Now.” “Strike if you’re hot like fire / Put it in this gasoline / Let me know if you want that oochie-coochie or that in between” should sound dirtier, but Ware delivers it with such a matter-of-fact assurance that it feels as much like a statement of purpose as it does a come on. – J. Lynch

The Aces, “I’ve Loved You For So Long”

The Aces seem to be holding a winning hand for their upcoming album, which drops June 2. Recently shared title track “I’ve Loved You For So Long” is a yearning slice of indie pop romanticism that clips along thanks to a sweet, syncopated rhythm and a gently optimistic vocal delivery from singer Cristal Ramirez. – J. Lynch

Peach PRC, “Kinda Famous”

Consider “Kinda Famous,” Australian singer-songwriter Peach PRC’s glistening new single, the tongue-in-cheek version of Eminem’s “Stan”: over streamlined electro-pop production, she translates her super-fan status of an artist into happily-ever-after romance (“I’ve picked out all our baby names / Changed your picture frames to my face!”). The disarming quality of Peach PRC’s voice sells the concept — even when she’s exhibiting stalker behavior, she can’t help but charm you onto the dance floor. – Jason Lipshutz

Ryan Beatty, “Bruises Off The Peach”

Ryan Beatty co-produced his just released album, Calico, with Ethan Gruska, who’s worked extensively with Phoebe Bridgers and Boygenius — and on the wondrous “Bruises Off The Peach,” you can hear a similar mix of finger-picked folk-pop, incisive lyrics and carefully rendered melodies. Yet Beatty’s aesthetic never sounds derivative: his delivery is gentle until he needs to reach skyward, widen the stance of the song and find a wholly satisfying conclusion. – J. Lipshutz

Neriah, “Even If It Hurts”

On “Even If It Hurts,” Neriah’s words fall out of her mouth with a nervous energy, sentiments are blurted out and syllables run together — such is the occupational hazard of trying to decide whether to end a relationship. The song’s instrumentation never becomes intrusive, and some sections only carry muted percussion, but the production keeps the attention on Neriah’s inner monologue, and she shines in the spotlight. – J. Lipshutz

Jess Glynne, “Silly Me”

Jess Glynne’s “Silly Me” ends a three-year hiatus for the U.K. star, and she’s been missed: as one of the most soulful voices in modern British pop music, Glynne has been able to translate a ton of emotion across various projects. “Silly Me” is about “learning from your mistakes,” as Glynne states in a press release, and she addresses self-growth in the form of a midtempo ballad that invites swaying and finger-snapping, while her sparkling voice remains as dignified as ever. – J. Lipshutz

Palehound, “The Clutch”

The video for Palehound’s searing new single “The Clutch” presents a riveting juxtaposition: El Kempner contorts their face into some the best mad-as-hell snarls in recent music video memory, yet the bristling track is also defined by its light, all-encompassing pop melodies. Seeing such anger play out in the form of hummable hooks turns “The Clutch” into a must-watch, and stokes even more excitement around Palehound’s upcoming album, Eye On The Bat. – J. Lipshutz

Until The Ribbon Breaks with Lucius, “Everything Else But Rain”

Following a multiyear self-enforced hiatus, the Welsh artist who performs as Until the Ribbon Breaks has returned with an expectedly stunning and soulful new song, “Everything Else But Rain” — the first of more new music to come. Featuring indie-pop duo Lucius, the infectious song is a celebratory return for the act, but also bears a subtly somber undertone — and it’s thanks to that juxtaposition that the song truly shines. – Lyndsey Havens

JOSEPH, “Fireworks”

Indie-pop sister trio JOSEPH released its fourth album, The Sun, last week, which includes standout single “Fireworks.” On the upbeat track, the sisters harmonize about how “love songs might be no good for me,” and growing tired of friends asking about “settling down, buying a house.” Throughout the song, they assert their stance of not wanting to “put my fire underground” or “be holding out forever” and offer listeners the understanding and acceptance of wanting no less than fireworks. — L. Havens