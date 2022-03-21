10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: GAYLE, King Princess, BoyWithUke & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered.

These 10 tracks from artists including King Princess, MUNA, GAYLE, Capella Grey and BoyWithUke will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

King Princess, “For My Friends”

On the latest single from King Princess, “For My Friends” — on which the singer leans on friends in New York City to pick her up after a breakup — the artist finds a sweet spot between raw melancholy and punchy pop production, which strategically kicks in just after she reveals that “loving me takes patience.” – Lyndsey Havens

Mondo Cozmo, “Electrify My Love”

The latest from folk-rock act Mondo Cozmo grabs listeners with an unusual tactic: a slow build. It’s not until a minute-and-a-half in that the music and energy rocket to a rousing new height, emphasized by a choir and — as the title would suggest — electrifying guitar riffs. – L. Havens

GAYLE ft. UPSAHL and Blu DeTiger, “e-z”

While still riding the high of breakout single “abcdefu,” alt-pop newcomer GAYLE released her debut EP last week, featuring standout track “e-z.” Joined by peers UPSAHL and Blu DeTiger, the anthemic song (that seemingly nods to the riff of “abcdefu”) is an ode to being young and “acting like we know too much … we make it look e-z.” – L. Havens

Solar, “Raw”

K-pop artist Solar opens her new Face EP with the sultry and assertive “Raw,” a whipping one-minute-long track that waits until the final seconds to double time the tempo before closing out with a few swaggering snaps, perfectly setting the stage for the four tracks that follow. – L. Havens

Capella Grey ft. Nija, “Confujawn”

Bronx rapper Capella Grey dominated New York City in the summer of 2021 with “Gyalis,” and his latest offering – “Confujawn” with singer Nija — certainly sounds like it’s destined to dominate airwaves in 2022, but in a much different vein. The laid-back beat is set against an expectant, vaguely nervous acoustic guitar riff as the two trade tentatively romantic vocal lines. The result is a mesmerizing R&B duet. – Joe Lynch

BoyWithUke ft. blackbear “IDGAF”

2021 saw a baker’s dozen of TikTok musicians hit it big, but only one of them is an unrepentant ukulele slinger. The fittingly named BoyWithUke joins forces with blackbear (whose strummy heart-on-sleeve style probably influenced BWU) on “IDGAF,” a gently heartbroken kiss-off anthem about moving on from a toxic ex, even when you’re clearly still smarting from the breakup. – J. Lynch

Ruby Red, “Too Late (To Call)”

Recent Virgin Records signees Ruby Red are pretty new to the game, but you wouldn’t know it from listening to their confident ode to uncertainly, “Too Late (To Call).” The duo displays a moody melodicism and affinity for vintage-sounding, late-night synths (presumably thanks in part to Nineteen85, who co-produced it alongside DallasK) that makes us very curious to hear where they go next. – J. Lynch

Sophie Meiers, “Let Me Breathe”

Artists like Grimes and Lady Gaga are easy touchstones for the sonic and visual stylings of Sophie Meiers’ new alt-pop single “Let Me Breathe” and its accompanying sci-fi music video, but the song’s foundation exists closer toward grunge and alternative rock, as the chugging bass and drums create a tension that isn’t relieved until the song’s conclusion. – Jason Lipshutz

The Let Go, “Beabadoobee”

As the world awaits new music from ascendant pop-rock star Beabadoobee, British duo The Let Go have offered a piece of charming rhythmic pop in honor of the artist to tide us over. “Beabadoobee” sounds suspended in air, its synths and revered guitar cascading beneath the vocals in order to provoke a brief, beautiful effect. – J. Lipshutz

Sasha Alex Sloan, “WTF”

Nothing like some existential pop to start off the week: Sasha Alex Sloan’s new single “WTF” not only prods at the meaning of life in its chorus (“What the f–k am I doing here?”), but asks heavy questions about happy accidents throughout (“Am I here for a reason, or ’cause my parents were drinking?”). Ahead of her sophomore album, I Blame The World, Sloan sounds self-assured in shaking her fist at the sky and making that act digestible for the masses. – J. Lipshutz