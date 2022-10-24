10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Ellie Goulding, Kimbra, PVRIS & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered.

These 10 tracks from artists including Ellie Goulding, Kimbra, PVRIS and Blu DeTiger will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

Ellie Goulding, “Let It Die”

“Now the lights are dimming,” Ellie Goulding sings on her propulsive new track “Let It Die” — a sly callback to her breakout hit, and a slick metaphor for a romance that ends with a whimper instead of a bang. By contrast, “Let It Die” surges with electricity, with Goulding’s voice possessing a determination that commands this relationship to end, and for the listen to move.

Rosa Linn & Duncan Laurence, “WDIA (Would Do It Again)”

As her song “Snap” takes off globally, Rosa Linn has teamed up with Eurovision breakout Duncan Laurence for a piano ballad that centers both of their most tender inclinations. “WDIA (Would Do It Again)” is an old-school post-breakup duet, showcasing the singers’ vocal skills even as the percussion picks up in the back half.

PVRIS, “Anywhere But Here”

Both songs within the two-pack that PVRIS dropped last week are worth your time: while “Animal” channels its fuzzed-out rock aggression toward modern fame, “Anywhere But Here” withdraws with yearning acoustic guitar and Lyndsey Gunnulfsen’s pleas for a fresh start. Extra credit to the latter for a keen sense of space and the soulfulness of Gunnulfsen’s vocal take, which recalls electro-R&B in its approach.

Siights, “Fake It”

Siights are the relatively new L.A. duo of Toni Etherson and Mia Fitz, but within about 15 seconds of new single “Fake It,” the pair convinces you that they’re experts at creating warm, heartfelt pop. “Fake It” adopts a whirring, multi-part pileup of instruments in its hook, but the thesis of the song — “I could never fake this with you” — slices through and rings out.

Joel Corry feat. Tom Grennan, “Lionheart (Fearless)”

Think of “Lionheart (Fearless)” as a caffeine substitute: blast this new collaboration from Joel Corry and Tom Grennan in the first hour of your day and you’ll be ready to take on the world. The chest-thumping lyrics are paired with production that matches the soaring effect of the early-2010s EDM boom — festival season may be a little while away, but “Lionheart (Fearless)” will get you counting the months.

Blu DeTiger, “Elevator”

Blu DeTiger tends to exude an unflappable sense of cool in all of her songs, but “Elevator” may be her most impressively chilled-out track yet, as the rising pop star gives a tiring relationship no more attention than an eyeroll. DeTiger, embarking on a headlining tour this fall, is quickly amassing a catalog that would highlight any live show.

Biig Piig, “This is What They Meant”

Biig Piig’s track “Feels Right” was used in the closing credits of the recent romantic comedy Meet Cute because of its beguiling groove — something the singer-songwriter replicates, with a bit more atmosphere, on new single “This is What They Meant.” The song finds a commendable balance between her hushed words, funk guitar and the rain of synth lines sparkling across each line.

Champs, “Adeleine”

“Adeleine,” the first new track since UK duo Champs since 2019, bounces along with an ease that makes it four-and-a-half minute run time feel like half of that, as brothers Michael and David Champion lock in to a folksy rhythm and shake it for all it’s worth. This is type of song you’ll be happy to have stuck in your head for hours after a single listen.

Kimbra, “Save Me”

“Save Me” is the type of showcase for Kimbra that serves as a reminder that the New Zealand singer-songwriter, who’s preparing her first new album since 2018’s Primal Heart, has been dearly missed within the pop landscape. A meditation above cascading pianos that oscillates between sparse vulnerability and chorus-backed fortitude, “Save Me” recalls the fragile beauty of Kate Bush’s later records, and sets the table for a breathtaking new era.

The Hails, “Exonerate”

Indie quintet The Hails linked up with Magdalena Bay’s Matt Lewin for new single “Exonerate,” and you can hear the crisp, comfortable electro-pop of Lewin’s duo being translated here. For their part, The Hails take the blueprint and run with it, with the keyboard line humming along and each hook landing with the utmost conviction.