10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: d4vd, Hatchie, Christine and the Queens & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered.

These 10 tracks from artists including d4vd, Hatchie, Christine and the Queens and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all of our pop favorites for 2023!

Explore Explore Christine and the Queens See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

d4vd, “Worthless”

Quick-rising newcomer d4vd continues his hot streak of successful singles, including “Romantic Homicide” and “Here With Me,” with “Worthless,” an exasperated alt-rock song that shows the artist’s vocal range. “It’s easier said than done / I’m trying to find my purpose,” the Houston teen sings — but to those on the outside looking in, it’s clear he already has. — Lyndsey Havens

Christine and the Queens, “To be honest”

French indie-pop auteur Christine and the Queens is gearing up for an epic 20-track album titled PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, co-produced with Mike Dean. Yet for as ambitious as the project sounds, lead single “To be honest” doesn’t over-exert itself — its genius is in the subtle, ominous pull of the production, which creates a perfect canvas for honest confessions like “I’m trying to love, but I’m afraid to kill.” — L.H.

Angel Olsen, “Nothing’s Free”

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Angel Olsen’s latest is familiarly chilling, as “Nothing’s Free” showcases what she does best: create space. For as soft as the song is, it’s equally intimidating in the way in which it takes its time, leaving plenty of room for big breaths and horn solos galore. — L.H.

Softee, “Isn’t Enough”

DIY pop artist Softee — the moniker of singer-songwriter and actress Nina Grollman — will soon release her second album, Natural, much of which she wrote while recovering from a breakup over Christmas. Current single “Isn’t Enough,” a slinky and intimate mid-tempo track, puts listeners right there with her, encouraging an empowered sing-along on lines like, “All along, I loved you, oh it wasn’t fake / But I need to love myself in my space.” — L.H.

Hatchie feat. Liam Benzvi, “Rooftops”

“I watch the sunset melt from the rooftop,” Hatchie and Liam Benzvi sing together on “Rooftops,” “Smile as the clouds roll over the sea.” It’s a serene image, and the song around those words is just as breathtaking: a new track from the deluxe edition of Hatchie’s great 2022 album Giving the World Away, “Rooftops” embraces a ‘90s alternative jangle and lush, languid harmonies to become a highlight of an expanded project. – Jason Lipshutz

Nation of Language, “Sole Obsession”

Brooklyn trio Nation of Language has previewed their upcoming album Strange Disciple with the hard-knocking, jittery “Sole Obsession,” which cloaks its emotional vulnerability in an avalanche of synthesizer and a rapid tempo. The hooks satisfy, but the song’s true power comes in the slow fade, as all of the neon-colored noise dissipates into a silence that begs to be broken. – J. Lipshutz

Echosmith, “Hindsight”

A decade removed from “Cool Kids,” Echosmith is still releasing highly enjoyable pop-rock, and a single like “Hindsight” demonstrates just how much Sydney Sierota has evolved as a vocalist since the group’s breakout single. “Reminisce too much to look forward / I get out of reverse when I know it’s true,” she sings, her melancholy enveloping every word as an electric guitar pokes its head up into the mix. – J. Lipshutz

Nicole Han, “Nerve”

Over spacey, pillowy beats, Nicole Han delivers pointed post-breakup barbs (“I don’t know how / you’re happier than you deserve / I’m a lesson that you never learned”) in a soft but resolute cadence on “Nerve.” The Orange County singer-songwriter’s pen recalls Olivia Rodrigo’s diaristic lyrics, but the ethereal chorus is pure Taylor Swift. – Joe Lynch

Misha Biork, “In Your Head”

Little is known about Misha Biork, who released a string of singles throughout 2022 before returning at the top of the year with new material. His latest offering, “In Your Head,” uses the elements of nature to provide an atmospheric instrumental, heightened by D’n’B and breakcore bits to match the frantic pace of an overthinking mind. – Starr Bowenbank

Baby Storme, “Painkillers”

“If I pause my breathing, would that make it stop?” Baby Storme opens her latest track, “Painkillers.” The emotive track sees the New York native grappling with an overflow of emotions that she’s unable to cope with, while the track’s sparse instrumentals — gossamer-like synth, thumping beats and delicate piano — complements her soft vocal delivery, as her feelings fall to the floor in delicate ribbons. – S.B.