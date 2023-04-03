10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through the Week: Chappell Roan, Jenny Lewis, Jesse, Lauren Jauregui & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you… and with some awesome new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered.

These 10 tracks from artists like Chappell Roan, Jenny Lewis, Lauren Jauregui and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

Chappell Roan, “Kaleidoscope”

With singles like “Casual,” “My Kink is Karma” and “Pink Pony Club” last year, Chappell Roan established herself as a pop singer-songwriter to watch entering 2023 — and while “Kaleidoscope,” her first new track of the year, doesn’t posit itself as a potential radio breakthrough, the aching piano ballad illustrates why Roan is here for the long haul. “Kaleidoscope” tiptoes around its emotional center before drilling down on the devastation, as Roan’s voice arrives as at a falsetto so fragile it might break in half at any moment. — Jason Lipshutz

JFDR, “Life Man”

How many personal experiences can be considered significant, and how many can be chalked up to just being part of life, man? Jófríður Ákadóttir, the experimental Icelandic artist better known as JFDR, struggles to find an answer on “Life Man,” lobbing out rhetorical questions as guitar strings and handclaps envelop her voice. Even before the song finds a sense of closure, “Life Man” dazzles with a relaxed elegance — existential crises have rarely sounded this beautiful. — JL

Lauren Jauregui, “Trust Issues”

The instrumentation beneath Lauren Jauregui on new single “Trust Issues” remains sparse out of necessity: as the singer-songwriter examines her hesitancy to accept others into her orbit, the strings stay muted, and the guitar work never distracts, because Jauregui’s voice would simply bowl them over with its modulated power. As Jauregui continues to refine her approach as a solo performer, “Trust Issues” serves as another impressive vocal showcase for an artist who’s concurrently evolving as a songwriter. — JL

Annie Blackman, “Bug”

At nearly five minutes, Annie Blackman’s “Bug” represents an ambitious songwriting endeavor from the Brooklyn-based artist, who mixed similes and memories of being pushed too far with airy harmonies and a taut indie-rock arrangement. When Blackman’s voice reaches skyward during the makeshift hook — “Actually if you’re around come by-y-y-y-y / It’s late, but if you’re awake, then so am I-I-I-I-I” — we receive one of the most tender pop moments of the year. — JL

Superviolet, “Big Songbirds Don’t Cry”

Steven Ciolek, the former leader of The Sidekicks, may lean towards the verbose on the new single under his Superviolet project — the words “pentatonic,” “adage” and “telecasted” all pop up in the opening verse of “Big Songbirds Don’t Cry” — but Ciolek balances out the wordplay with straightforward folk-pop melodies and a bright, oversized sing-along bridge. Pop “Big Songbirds Don’t Cry” onto a road trip playlist, and find yourself becoming a songbird, too. — JL

Jesse, “Rainbow”

The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford has revived his eponymous solo project with a two-pack of tracks, “Joker” and “Rainbow,” and while both are melancholy and introspective, the latter is most intriguing for the way in which it exposes his heart — and seemingly, how he feels for his partner, Billie Eilish. “I’ve had some others there won’t ever be another like you… you give me butterflies I might puke,” the artist confesses over light crackles in the production, putting the listener directly into his mindset. — Lyndsey Havens

Jenny Lewis, “Psychos”

Jenny Lewis makes a grand return with “Psychos,” a song that, in spite of its title, plays out smoothly and serenely. Working within juxtapositions is what Lewis does best, as she previews new album JOY’ALL with an emotive, laid-back listens that put not only those around her, but perhaps even herself, at ease with declarative lines like, “I’m not a psycho, I’m just trying to get laid.” — LH

Cian Ducrot, “Part of Me”

While touring with Ed Sheeran across Europe, Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot started teasing new music, including the soaring “Part of Me.” His vivid storytelling — which chronicles the pain of someone becoming “only a memory” — is accompanied by guiding keys and a simple, steadying drumbeat; both sounds seem to become physical forces on the song, as if they alone are holding him up. — LH

Altın Gün, “Su Siziyor”

Turkish psych-rockers Altın Gün release captivating music at a steady clip, and arriving as the latest single off its upcoming album Aşk (which follows 2021’s Yol), “Su Siziyor” delivers on all of the band’s trademarks, with a slight SoCal twist. Here, Merve Dasdemir’s airy vocals calmly surf the atmospheric and layered instrumentals with ease — arriving just in time for longer, warmer days ahead. — LH

Olivia Dean, “Dive”

On a souful pop song like “Dive,” Olivia Dean makes sure that listeners can picture the 24-year-old English artist smiling as she sings. “Dive” is a syrupy-sweet love song that prioritizes all the healthiest parts of diving in: “Lately you just undеrstand my feelings / Make me see I’m capable and finе,” Dean confidently confesses, while also unintentionally delivering a How To manual on the very act. — LH