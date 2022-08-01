10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Benson Boone, Hailee Steinfeld, Charli XCX & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered.

These 10 tracks from artists like Benson Boone, Hailee Steinfeld, Charli XCX and Ashe will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

Ashe, “Shower With My Clothes On”

For Ashe, “Shower With My Clothes On” represents a sense of being trapped, a moment when the world is so suffocating that you can’t be comfortable in your own skin no matter the context. The “Moral of the Story” singer fills her latest single with ghostly details, as if she cannot find stability even when the hooks are pristinely conceived. – Jason Lipshutz

TSHA feat. Oumou Sangaré, “Water”

Fans of the late-‘00s alternative dance movement led by artists like Air France, The Tough Alliance and Delorean will appreciate London-based artist TSHA’s vibrant new track with Oumou Sangaré, which previews the upcoming album Capricorn Sun. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more euphoric moment this week than the 3:30 mark of “Water,” when the song’s slow build-up finally reaches its crescendo. – JL

Noah Guy, “2 Dogs 1 Leash”

“2 Dogs 1 Leash” is ostensibly an ode to relationship woes and murky futures by rising Philly native Noah Guy, but the track is brimming with ideas — listen to how the backing harmonies function as nagging questions that support Guy’s emotional pain before taking center stage, zipping over programmed beats and drowning out his clarity. Give him props for being both soulful and inventive here. – JL

Benson Boone, “Nights Like These”

Leading off his new Walk Me Home… EP, Benson’s Boone’s “Nights Like These” is a break-up song that helps you heal — from the first note, his voice effortlessly expresses the pain of acceptance. It’s perfect for a road trip playlist, especially for those headed to a new beginning.– Crystal B. Shepeard

Lauren Spencer-Smith, “Narcissist”

Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Narcisssist” is the sound of your best friend reassuring you that you aren’t crazy. After her breakthrough hit “Fingers Crossed” and follow-up “Flowers,” Spencer-Smith is crafting lyrics that will sound familiar to those who love someone who can’t love you back, and soundtrack the healing. – CBS

MAX, “Wasabi”

Max’s “Wasabi” — released ahead of his North American headline dates this fall — blends the rhythm of ‘70s R&B with electronica club vibes. It’s sexy, it’s fun, and the perfect reminder to always dance it off. – CBS

Hailee Steinfeld feat. Anderson .Paak, “Coast”

The first taste of new music in two years from pop star Hailee Steinfeld is intriguingly less shiny than previous hits, instead opting for laid-back, breezy production. Perfect for the end of summer as the days begin to cool down, “Coast” finds Steinfeld and first-time collaborator Anderson .Paak bottle up the feeling of a relationship’s casual beginnings, with Steinfeld singing, “Relax and let the riptide pull you close,” as if wanting to absorb all the season has to offer before it comes to an end. – Lyndsey Havens

Precious, “Curious”

The latest from rising artist Precious, a Nigerian-American pop singer-songwriter based in Tennessee, shows off her crisp and airy vocal range, which nicely contrasts the song’s punchier production. Living up to its name, “Curious” clocks in at a quick two minutes, leaving listeners eager for more to come from the emerging artist. – LH

Quarters of Change, “Sex”

The New York City-based, four-piece alternative band Quarters of Change has released their debut album, Into the Rift, after sharing a slew of singles throughout the year. With the arrival of the new LP, slow-burning, psychedelic track “Sex” highlights the depths of the group’s range as musicians. Ben Roters delivers the lyrics with a languid flair, that builds to a euphoric crescendo at the chorus evocative of the blissful — and deeply intimate — moments shared with a lover. – Starr Bowenbank

Charli XCX, “Hot Girl (Bodies Bodies Bodies)”

Charli XCX and party music go together like bread and butter, and new track “Hot Girl (Bodies Bodies Bodies)” — her second offering this year about looking good and being unattainable (see: “Hot In It” with Tiësto) — is no exception. The song, which is set to be featured in A24’s new horror/comedy film Bodies Bodies Bodies, sees the pop artist talking smack over a booming bass that’s perfect for the night club or blasting at full volume from car speakers, pick your poison. – SB