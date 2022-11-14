10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Beach Weather, Lila Drew, Dragon Sisters & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered.

These 10 tracks from artists including Beach Weather, the Dragon Sisters, Patrick Wolf, Lila Drew, Stevie Bill and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

Beach Weather, “Trouble With This Bed”

High off of its 2016 single “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” recently hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart, three-piece alternative band Beach Weather — which consists of members Nick Santino, Reeve Powers and Sean Silverman — have returned with a brand new track, “Trouble With This Bed.” The song sees the trio expanding on its feelings of discontent and loneliness, but under a comforting veil of sunshine. Santino sings of wanting to be joined by a lover to end the agony that comes with sleepless nights, while Powers and Silverman provide fuzzy guitar work and synth instrumentals upbeat enough for a stark juxtaposition to the lyrics. – Starr Bowenbank

The Dragon Sisters, “Back Down”

The Dragon Sisters sashayed to the forefront of New York City nightlife as the city emerged from its COVID coma, and on new single “Back Down,” the duo demonstrates that their cool-as-a-cucumber onstage ferocity translates to the mic as well. Over a metal-tinged guitar riff and rapid-fire beats, Issa and Odessa Dragon unleash their inner Minaj and tear into those who are “quick to back down” when faced with opposition. – Joe Lynch

Lila Drew, “Used To”

London-born, L.A.-raised singer-songwriter Lila Drew conveys a winning curiosity on “Used To,” the opening track on new album All The Places I Could Be. The melody remains fairly straightforward and Drew’s voice picks up momentum as the song rolls on, but the combination of the production details — stray beats crashing in, DJ scratches and sound effects — and the way Drew’s lyrics swirl around infatuation without landing too heavily make “Used To” feel like an exciting opening chapter to the project. – Jason Lipshutz

Patrick Wolf, “Enter The Day”

“Enter The Day” marks British pop virtuoso Patrick Wolf’s first new music in 10 years, and also coincides with the 20th anniversary of his recording debut. While Wolf’s multi-faceted skill set and fascination with genre were on display throughout the first decade of his career, his new single also serves as a reminder that he can simply sit down at the piano and bang out a wonderful pop song. Wolf’s voice, always his greatest power, sounds as warm and remarkable as ever on “Enter The Day,” which stretches out across multiple verses but hammers down on the emotional heft during the chorus. – J. Lipshutz

Reneé Rapp, “Too Well”

It’s a big time for multi-hyphenate Reneé Rapp, who released her debut EP Everything to Everyone last Friday and will star in a new season of the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls later this week. Standout track “Too Well” emits a melancholy charm that’s reminiscent of the dramedy: Rapp laments, “It sucks, I don’t hate you as much,” as her post-breakup anger gives way to sadness, and she demonstrates a knack for showy hooks as well as tossed-off details. – J. Lipshutz

Beatenberg, “Symposium”

Cape Town singer-songwriter Matthew Field has been beguiling listeners in recent months with his solo project M Field, but Beatenberg, the long-running trio he fronts with Robin Brink and Ross Dorkin, produces similarly ornate and heartfelt pop. “Symposium” is a lovely introduction for new fans, twirling skyward with twee instrumental pileups while also clearing out space for Field’s delicate messages. – J. Lipshutz

Stevie Bill, “Poison”

With the release of her debut EP Messy, NYC-based, Amsterdam-born pop singer Stevie Bill shows off her range with airy tracks like “The Boy Who Cried Love,” which spotlights her falsetto, and latest single “Poison,” which explores a grittier, more thunderous sound. Inspired by artists from Post Malone to Clairo, Stevie Bill has managed to carve her own lane somewhere right down the middle. – Lyndsey Havens

dee holt, “Sober”

The confidence dee holt exudes on “Sober” is only amplified by her crisp vocals, as she makes it sound oh-so-easy to dismiss a partner. “Come and see me when you’re sober, when you get rid of your persona,” sings the Montreal-based artist over minimal, creeping production that supports the notion she’s not messing around. – L. Havens

Sault, “Fight For Love”

British music collective Sault, helmed by producer Inflo, has a knack for fusing jazz, R&B, house and disco. And while “Fight For Love” (off new album 11) is a more melancholy release, it hits just as hard thanks to a funky bassline and delicate vocals that softly spill over the song as if no one was ever meant to hear them. – L. Havens

Hatchie, “Nosedive”

The surging “Nosedive” arrives as the latest from Aussie alt-pop artist Hatchie, and with its relentless electro-rock backdrop and the singer’s echoing vocals, it immediately stands out in her catalog. With the production doing the heavy lifting, Hatchie slinks around the song, experimenting with her own harmonies and deliveries on each verse. – L. Havens