Rosalía, Normani, Charli XCX & More: Which Is Your Favorite New Music Release? Vote!

It’s pop stars a plenty on this week’s New Music Friday: A former Fifth Harmony member has put out her first single of 2022, a critically acclaimed Latin singer is turning up the heat with a new album release, and a British pop star also debuted a new set of songs. But which new release was your favorite?

Rosalía‘s highly anticipated follow-up to 2018’s El Mal Querer is finally here. The singer released her new collection of songs titled Motomami — led by singles “La Fama,” “Saoko” and “Chicken Teriyaki” — which sees her dabbling in dembow, bachata, rap and pop, shaking up any and all expectations of what to expect of the continually rising Latin star.

Normani also blessed her dedicated fanbase with the arrival of “Fair,” cementing her as a force to be reckoned with in R&B. Whereas her previous releases highlighted her skills in crafting dance, pop and hip-hop music, “Fair” allows the 25-year-old to dabble in stunning and emotive ballad work and provides a more concise look at what fans can expect from her forthcoming debut album.

Charli XCX unveiled Crash, her final studio album under Atlantic Records. Helmed by catchy, maximalist pop singles such as “Baby,” “Good Ones,” and “New Shapes,” Crash goes a bit deeper and gives her day one Angels subtle hints of her old soft grunge sound while sampling popular beats from the ’90s and 2000s, a move that will certainly please both old and new fans alike.

Arcade Fire, Carrie Underwood, and Coi Leray (assisted by Nicki Minaj) also returned with new material this week, but which song has become a permanent fixture in your rotation? Vote below.