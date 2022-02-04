Nicki Minaj x Lil Baby, Mitski & More: What’s Your Favorite Music Release of the Week? Vote!

The undisputed queen of rap has given her fans a single after a string of features and 2020 track releases, while one of indie music’s brightest stars — thanks to the help of TikTok during the pandemic — has returned with a new album. But which one of these offerings are your favorite?

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Mitski Nicki Minaj See latest videos, charts and news

Nicki Minaj teamed up with Lil Baby this week on “Do We Have a Problem?” — her first single since “Trollz” with 6ix9ine and “What That Speed Bout?!” featuring Mike Will Made-It and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Now, the Trinidadian rapper has given her Barbz a blazing new track that references past elements in her music, while simultaneously showing what the new and improved Minaj is capable of — a possible hint at what fans can expect from the eventual follow up to 2018’s Queen.

Meanwhile, Mitski has made her highly anticipated comeback with the release of her sixth studio album, Laurel Hell. Bolstered by a new influx of fans during the pandemic, who may have discovered her through viral TikTok hits such as “Nobody” and “Washing Machine Heart,” the singer has come out of a two-year hiatus to share a new collection of songs.

Other new offerings include a pop-punk dream team of Machine Gun Kelly and Willow, who have collaborated on the delightful and equal parts angsty “Emo Girl.” Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and 2 Chainz also make appearances for this New Music Friday.

Which release is your favorite? Vote in the poll below!