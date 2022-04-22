The Kid LAROI, Megan Thee Stallion, Pusha T & More: Which Music Release Is Your Favorite? Vote!

One of pop’s biggest stars has made his return with a brand new single, while two rap powerhouses are getting fans talking with a sizzling diss track and body of work respectively. But which release is your favorite this week?

The Kid LAROI taps into society’s collective angst with new track “Thousand Miles.” The brooding and self-loathing anthem sees LAROI lamenting on his inability to do things right in a relationship and tells the listeners that he’s “about to f–k it up with you.” With his unique vocals that showcase his pop sensibilities, LAROI aims for another chart-topper with the track.

Megan Thee Stallion, who is fresh off the release of her “Sweetest Pie” collaboration with Dua Lipa, does a complete 180 with “Plan B.” After giving fans a taste of the track during her Coachella weekend one set, the rapper dropped the song in full, which features several quotable, NFSW lines — with a sample of Jodeci’s “Freek’n You” remix as its instrumental — and a cadence that recalls the heat from her breakthrough on Fever, reminding her listeners that she is still a rap girl at her core.

Meanwhile, Pusha T gets two of the best in the game to work on It’s Almost Dry. The rapper teamed up with Kanye West and Pharrell Williams — in what seems like a 2000s hip-hop fever dream — to create the project’s sinister beats and slick rhymes. “Let the Smokers Shine the Coupes” is a standout on the LP, though closer “I Pray For You” is deserving of several spins.

PinkPantheress assisted by Willow, and Ed Sheeran with the help of Lil Baby also provide interesting collaborations this week, but which track is your favorite? Vote — or enter in your own pick — below!