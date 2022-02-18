Jack Harlow, Kid Cudi x Nigo, Silk Sonic & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music Release of the Week? Vote!

One of the biggest recent rappers to come out of Kentucky has returned with a brand new track, while a sultry R&B duo has added another feel good track into their repertoire. But which release is your favorite?

After a successful 2021 for Jack Harlow, the rising rapper flexes his skills on “Nail Tech,” his first release of the year. The single sees the 23-year-old casually singing about newfound successes and material gains with the cadence of a seasoned veteran, all while effortlessly spitting clever similes and not once breaking a sweat. Though Harlow hasn’t formally announced any plans for a follow-up to his 2020 debut album, Thats What They All Say, “Nail Tech” offers a taste of what fans can expect from a future release.

Silk Sonic also delivered another earworm, but instead of sharing a brand new track, the duo consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak gave their take on a cover of Con Funk Shun’s 1982 classic “Love’s Train.” Much like on their album An Evening With Silk Sonic, the singers infuse the track with equal parts funk, soul and most importantly, passion.

Meanwhile, Japanese culture and fashion icon Nigo teamed up with Kid Cudi on “Want It Bad” for his upcoming album I Know Nigo, which features an impressive Pharrell Williams co-executive producer credit on the project. Cudi brings the intensity of his Man on the Moon work to the record, which features expertly placed dance break moments and a steady beat.

Sabrina Carpenter, Yeat and Beach House also shared new music this Friday, but which release has been your favorite so far? Vote below!