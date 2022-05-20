Harry Styles, Quavo & Takeoff, Rina Sawayama & More: Which Music Release Is Your Favorite? Vote!

A former One Direction member has returned with a brand new album, two members of a popular rap trio have released a track together and a pop star has given their fans the first official taste of a new era. But which release was your favorite?

Harry Styles‘ highly anticipated third album, Harry’s House, has arrived. On the record, the former One Direction member offers some of his most personal and intimate work to date, pairing candid yet unfussy lyrics with occasionally jazzy and heavily leaning synth-pop instrumentation. Styles gets incredibly vulnerable with his audience on tracks such as “Matilda,” but amps up the party vibes on “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” “Cinema” and others, providing a well-rounded listen.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Harry Styles Rina Sawayama See latest videos, charts and news

Meanwhile, Quavo and Takeoff — two-third of Migos — released “Hotel Lobby” under the moniker Unc and Phew, and notably without Offset. Offset later unfollowed the two on Instagram, prompting speculations of a breakup. Though the rumors have gone unconfirmed, Quavo and Takeoff complement each other, with Quavo supplying the ad libs as Takeoff tackles the track with a dense flow.

Rina Sawayama officially put her Sawayama album era behind her with the end of her Dynasty tour on May 13, but has made a comeback with what appears to be her villain era. New track “This Hell” sees the British-Japanese singer boldly embracing the damnation that comes with being a minority and member of the LGBTQ community — and with style to boot.

Zach Bryan and The Notorious B.I.G. (posthumously) also returned this week.

So we want to know: Which release is your favorite. Vote in the poll below!