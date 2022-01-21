Christina Aguilera, GAYLE, Charlie Puth & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music Release? Vote!

One of pop’s most tenured stars delivered a stunning Spanish-language EP for the first time in more than 20 years, while a budding teen pop sensation continues to ascend new heights in their career, but who’s release was your favorite?

Christina Aguilera appeased fans of her Spanish-language music with the release of La Fuerza — which translates to The Force — her first body of work in the language since 2000’s Mi Reflejo. The 41-year-old taps into a variety of styles on the six-track release, working with Latin music powerhouse Ozuna on high-energy “Santo” and diving into compelling emotive ballads as on “Somos Nada.”

GAYLE adds more angst into pop music, dropping “Ur So Horny,” the sassy follow-up to now viral single “abcdefu.” A promising look at what to expect from this 17-year-old, the song further cements her as a force to be reckoned with, should her No. 9 placement on the Jan. 22-dated Billboard Hot 100 chart be any indicator.

Charlie Puth also makes his long-awaited return with “Light Switch” after months of teasing via social media, his first solo single since 2019 and the release of 2018 sophomore album, Voicenotes. The hilarious visual for the video features Puth as an aged-up and out-of-shape version of himself following a breakup. Only a tough aerobics class — filled to the brim with fitness junkies in ’80s activewear — can get him back to his former glory.

What have you had on repeat so far? See the full list of Jan. 21 releases and vote for your favorite below.