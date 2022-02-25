Kodak Black, Avril Lavigne, Rosalia & More: What’s Your Favorite Music Release of the Week? Vote!

One of rap’s polarizing figures makes his return with a collection of new songs after a rocky 2021. Meanwhile, a pop-punk princess has made her official musical comeback with the release of an album — her first in three years — and a Latin music star amps up the ante with a dance-ready track. It’s a lot, but which release was your favorite this week?

After struggling with legal troubles for the better part of 2021, Kodak Black has come back strong in 2022, starting with his current top 10 hit, “Super Gremlin.” The song’s corresponding album, Back for Everything, released on Friday (Feb. 25), sees the Florida rapper combining ethereal beats and his signature throaty vocals while musing on his meteoric ascent to fame and his personal ordeals.

Avril Lavigne‘s Love Sux, her first album since 2019’s Head Above Water, dropped via Travis Barker’s DTA Records, and features a host of pop-punk power players and pioneers, such as Machine Gun Kelly on “Bois Lie,” Blink-182 bassist-singer Mark Hoppus on “All I Wanted,” and producer-songwriter Blackbear on “Love It When You Hate Me.” Speaking with Billboard about the album ahead of its release, Lavigne said. “I went into this album and just said, ‘I want to make a pop-punk record, a rock ‘n’ roll record. I don’t want to be on the piano. I don’t want ballads, really. I just really want to rock out.’”

Rosalía also returned this week with with an infectious and dance ready Latin trap song, “Chicken Teriyaki,” a taste of what’s to come from her follow up to 2018’s El Mal Querer. DNCE, after a long hiatus, teamed up with Kygo on “Dancing Feet” — the first offering of the new music to come. Lil Durk and Rauw Alejandro also have new releases, but which one was your favorite? Vote — or enter your own selection — below.