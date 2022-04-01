Harry Styles, Kehlani x Justin Bieber & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music Release? Vote!

A former One Direction member has given fans their first taste of new music in two years, meanwhile, one of rock’s biggest bands put out their first album in six years, and a R&B powerhouse teamed up with a pop radio favorite. But which release was your favorite this week?

After teasing fans through a mysterious Twitter account and corresponding website, Harry Styles has shared the first look at his forthcoming third album, Harry’s House, with poppy new single “As It Was.” Not shying away from the lyricism of 2019’s Fine Line, Styles dips his toes into synth-pop and infuses it ‘00s indie-rock sensibilities, a promising look into what his next LP holds.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are on a high. After guitarist John Frusciante returned to the group for the first time since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium, the group crafted their newest release, Unlimited Love. The record sees the California rock band getting back to the basics, while amping up the feel-good vibes for jams that will translate well live (see: “These Are the Ways”) once they embark on their 2022 global stadium tour this summer.

Kehlani‘s album Blue Water Road is on its way, and with the upcoming release, the vocalist tapped former collaboration Justin Bieber for “Up At Night,” which she says is “about having a healthily obsessed relationship.” The pair’s voices complement each other like butter and honey, with Kehlani singing with euphoria and Bieber adding a velvety smoothness to the track.

Shawn Mendes, Thomas Rhett and Miley Cyrus also have new releases this week, but which was your favorite release? Vote — or enter in your own selection — below.