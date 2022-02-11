Ed Sheeran x Taylor Swift, Mary J. Blige & More: What’s Your Favorite Music Release of the Week? Vote!

Two of pop’s biggest stars gave their fans the collaboration of their dreams with a new remix, while an R&B titan who’s set to play at the year’s biggest football game dropped an album to get her fans pumped. But whose release is your favorite?

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift, long-time friends and collaborators, released the highly anticipated remix of “The Joker and the Queen.” The song comes months after the pair re-recorded their 2012 duet “Everything Has Changed” for Red (Taylor’s Version), and the agedup versions of the characters in Swift’s video star in Sheeran’s video for “The Joker and the Queen.” The song sees the pair showcasing their ability to deliver an emotional pop duet and tug at heartstrings.

Mary J. Blige is set to appear at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 13, but is adding to the hype of her performance with the release of new album, Good Morning Gorgeous. Though it’s not yet known whether Blige will sing any of the tracks from the album at the big game, she shines on cuts “Enough” and “Love Without the Heartbreak,” and tastefully curated collaborations with Usher, Anderson .Paak and Fiveo Foreign for the collection of tracks.

Other new releases of the week include another collaboration between Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby, a duet with Saweetie and H.E.R., and a solo album from Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder. Pick your favorite release of the week — or write in your own — by voting in our poll below!