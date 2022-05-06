Bad Bunny, Jack Harlow, Taylor Swift & More: Which New Music Release Was Your Favorite? Vote!

Another week, another New Music Friday. One of latin urbano’s biggest artists came back with an album just in time for summer, while a Louisville hero treated fans to his sophomore set, and a pop powerhouse has lent a new track to an upcoming television series. But which release was your favorite?

Bad Bunny has released his highly anticipated new album, Un Verano Sin Ti. The ambitious 23-song project sees the artist pumping out infectious, catchy reggaetón songs and inviting friends Jhay Cortez and Rauw Alejandro for assists, but the project’s vision never falls out of focus. Much like the translated name of the album suggests, El Conejo Malo makes sure every all the tracks touch on heartbreak.

Jack Harlow also dropped an album for New Music Friday, his sophomore effort, Come Home the Kids Miss You. Powered by the No. 1 smash “First Class,” the release sees the rapper leaning into his superstar status and nabbing features from Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams, Lil Wayne and Drake while rapping about his rags-to-riches come-up story.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has released a new gem from 1989 — her re-recorded Taylor’s Version of “This Love.” The track arrived at midnight on Friday after it was featured in the trailer for Jenny Han’s The Summer I Turned Pretty series. The track serves as an underrated classic from the album and provokes the question of which 1989 track Swift will record next.

