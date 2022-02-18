First Stream: New Music From Jack Harlow, Kid Cudi, Silk Sonic and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.

This week, Jack Harlow comes back swinging, Kid Cudi sounds refreshed alongside Nigo, and Silk Sonic offer a special treat for loved ones. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below:

Jack Harlow, “Nail Tech”

Jack Harlow’s greatest asset has always been his effortlessness on the mic — the way swagger and similes tumble out of his mouth, and certain words are emphasized without busting up his flow. “Nail Tech,” the Kentucky rapper’s debut release of 2022, follows his first Hot 100 chart-topper last year alongside Lil Nas X on “Industry Baby,” and the new single finds a similar balance of horn-inflected bravado and bass-heavy beats while Harlow never stumbles once while rapping about his material glow-up.

Kid Cudi & Nigo, “Want It Bad”

Japanese culture and fashion icon Nigo has brought in some formidable talent for his upcoming album, I Know Nigo: Pharrell Williams will co-executive produce the project, and after A$AP Rocky guested on lead single “Area,” Kid Cudi has dropped in for the surprisingly forceful “Want It Bad.” The track has the fire of Cudi’s Man on the Moon work, with a driving beat and elongated syllables designed to soundtrack spontaneous dance breaks.

Silk Sonic, “Love’s Train”

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will be spinning more Silk Sonic magic in 2022 after a blockbuster debut year, with a tour, Las Vegas residency and a potential big night at the Grammys all in the offing; before looking ahead, however, the duo wanted to look back once more, with a Valentine’s-ready cover of Con Funk Shun’s 1982 classic “Love’s Train.” Like the best moments on An Evening With Silk Sonic, the homage pops with modern production and two self-assured vocal performances.

Sabrina Carpenter, “Fast Times”

“Tiptoeing past so many stages / But what the f–k is patience?” Sabrina Carpenter asks on her warm, glistening “Fast Times,” previewing an Island Records debut album that aims to push the former Disney Channel star squarely into adult pop stardom. Yet “Fast Times” doesn’t feel hurried: co-written by Carpenter, Julia Michaels, J.P. Saxe and John Ryan, the track prods at the idea of rushing into the future with carefully constructed lyrics and a smooth, luxurious hook.

Yeat, 2 Alivë

Portland’s Yeat trades in “rage-rap,” a style conducive to head-banging along with the bleary synths and sneering along with every exclamation and ad-lib. New album 2 Alivë will draw interest from unfamiliar listeners thanks to guest spots by Young Thug and Gunna, among others, but as he demonstrated on last year’s Up 2 Më, Yeat possesses a singular style that could make him a star — from the zonked-out opener “Poppin’” to the kinetic closer single “Still Countin,” he proves an engaging master of ceremonies.

Beach House, Once Twice Melody

Although Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally have sometimes relied upon different core instruments, from guitars to organs to strings, over the course of their time crafting various Beach House projects, they’ve always been committed to providing sumptuous textures to get lost in with their listeners. Once Twice Melody runs for 84 minutes, and features some of the most breathtaking dream-pop you’ll hear this year — and while songs like “Only You Know,” “Hurts To Love” and the title track are highlights, you need to vibe out to this behemoth in its entirety.