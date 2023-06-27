New Billy Mann-Hosted Podcast ‘Yeah, I F–ked That Up’ Bows From Warner Music Group’s Interval Presents: Exclusive

There’s a saying that people learn more from their failures than their successes. If so, prepare to be enlightened by Yeah, I F–ked That Up, the latest podcast from Interval Presents, Warner Music Group’s podcast network.

Hosted by hit songwriter-producer-entrepreneur Billy Mann, the podcast features artists and executives — including Kelly Rowland, Steven Van Zandt, L.A. Reid and Peter Asher — sharing mistakes in their careers that led to teachable moments and growth. The series, produced by Silver Sound and available on all major podcast platforms, premieres July 11 with the first two episodes, which will feature Rowland and Van Zandt. New episodes release every Tuesday.

“In a small screen world of autotuning faces and voices where we tend to only post our highlights, my goal in creating this show is to remind listeners that it’s actually the scary, vulnerable moments of self-doubt and failure that often turn out to be the best breeding ground for growth and success,” said Mann in a statement. “I’m so excited to partner with Interval Presents to share these inspiring — and sometimes surprising — anecdotes from so many favorite names in entertainment with an audience that is surely navigating its own unique paths and obstacles.”

In his 30-year career, Mann went from being an artist on A&M to a Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer, working with such acts as P!nk, Cher, John Legend and Celine Dion. In addition to holding executive positions at EMI and BMG, he has also started a number of music companies including Stealth Entertainment (sold in 2007), Green & Bloom Music Publishing, Topline Songs, Ready Set Songs, Manncom Creative and independent label icons+giants

Other podcast guests include Renée Elise Goldsberry, Liz Gillies, Aly & AJ, Hari Kondabolu, Evan Handler, Jill Kargman and Chely Wright. In the audio trailer, Van Zandt talks about how he thought his life was over when he left Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, while Goldsberry talks about unsuccessfully auditioning for The Lion King multiple times.

“I was really intrigued by Billy’s idea for Yeah, I F–ked That Up, a heartfelt and inspirational show with compelling stories about not only regret and loss, but also triumph and success,” said Allan Coye, general manager of Interval Presents and WMG’s senior vp of digital strategy & business development. “Authenticity is important for every Interval Presents show and we know this series will resonate — the topics will touch many chords, but do so from a place of care, vulnerability and thoughtfulness.”

The podcast joins Interval’s existing slate that also includes Drink Champs, co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, Rap Radar featuring Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller; Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, and The Last Resort narrated by Xiuhtezcatl. Forthcoming podcasts hosted by Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o and Grammy-nominated singer Jason Derulo are in the works.