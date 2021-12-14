NCT Releases Third Studio Album ‘Universe,’ Shares Sentimental ‘Beautiful’ Video

NCT is back with the release of their new album, Universe. The K-pop group announced that the record, their third studio album, was released on Tuesday (Dec. 14) and is currently available on all streaming platforms, with the physical copies of the album arriving in stores on Friday, Dec. 17.

Explore Explore NCT See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

To accompany Universe, NCT shared the video for “Beautiful.” Days earlier, on Dec. 10, they dropped the visual for the title track, “Universe (Let’s Play Ball).” The latter features the members of NCT U wearing baseball-inspired outfits and engaging in an intense game of America’s favorite past time, later switching into flashy black-tie suits for impressive dance break scenes.

In “Beautiful” — which was released with the album’s arrival on Tuesday — the group taps into the sentimental. The video features the NCT U members in scenes of everyday life such as getting stuck in a traffic jam, watching sports and roaming apartment complexes. The uplifting pop ballad sees the group reminding their devoted fans they have a purpose in the world, and to never stop chasing their dreams.

Universe features 11 other tracks, including three songs from NCT 127 (“Earthquake”), NCT DREAM (“Dreaming”), and WayV (“Miracle”), highlighting their talents in hip-hop and R&B, to electronic dance genres from each of the group’s subdivisions. The new album serves as the follow-up to NCT 2020: Resonance Pt. 1, which the group released in October 2020. The album debuted and charted within the top 10 on the Billboard 200 upon its release.

Watch the videos for “Universe (Let’s Play Ball)” and “Beautiful” — and see the full album’s track list — below.

Universe tracklist: