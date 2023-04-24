K-Pop Star to Watch: NCT DREAM

This story is part of Billboard‘s K-Pop Issue.

Although seven-piece boy band NCT DREAM has been active for over six years, the subunit of South Korean pop group NCT has made new overtures toward international fans to kick off 2023. In March, the SM Entertainment group released the English version of bubblegum pop-rap single “Beatbox,” then did a short European tour later in March before embarking on a seven-city North American arena tour on April 5. The multicontinent trek comes three years after NCT DREAM was forced to cancel several 2020 tour dates due to the pandemic, but the group now feels more than prepared for this moment. “We’re embarking on our entrance into the global market,” says NCT DREAM’s Mark. “We’ve never really reached our global fans as much as we are now, so that in itself is a turning point in our career timeline.”

While NCT counterpart NCT 127 began targeting U.S. listeners earlier in its career — and has scored three top 10s on the Billboard 200 over the past three years — NCT DREAM has focused on Asian music markets since its 2016 formation before gradually reaching stateside fans. Originally conceived as a teenage unit with graduating members, before locking in its seven-member lineup in 2020, NCT DREAM scored its first Billboard 200 entry last year with the energetic, genre-splicing Glitch Mode, which peaked at No. 50. As it prepares its next album for later this year (which will potentially include more English-language tracks), the septet is relying on a chemistry formed over years of writing, recording and performing together.

“We’ve definitely grown closer and closer by the year,” says Chenle. Jaemin, an SM Entertainment trainee since 2013, adds, “I’ve seen my members for over 10 years now, and it’s amazing to see how much stronger we’re becoming with time.”

LISTEN TO: “Beatbox,” “Candy,” “Never Goodbye,” “Hello Future”

This story originally appeared in the April 22, 2023, issue of Billboard.